Compact to host Parent Education nights

The first will be held on Thursday, April 4 from 6-7:30 p.m. and focus on cell phone safety for youth.

The night of learning and discussion will be about keeping youth safe in the digital world. Expert speakers will cover topics such as online privacy, cyberbullying, and setting boundaries for cell phone use.

Topics covered will include the importance of cell phone restrictions, app education, Alabama laws and cell phones and a question and answer session.

This free, in-person event will be held at the Shelby County Services, 1123 County Services Dr., Pelham in room 231, and will offer an opportunity to equip parents with the knowledge and tools to help their children navigate the digital landscape safely.

For information on this program and future ones, visit facebook.com/share/hCPquoFw7Nrj6VLv/?mibextid=9l3rBW.

