Continuing to think of Laura

× Expand Photo courtesy of Laura Crandall Brown Foundation. The Laura Crandall Brown Foundation’s 2022 Head Over Teal event.

September is Gynecologic Cancer Awareness month, and The Laura Crandall Brown Foundation is preparing for its 11th annual State of Teal Awareness Campaign and 4th annual Head Over Teal 5K/10K event.

The campaign in memory of Brown, who passed away in 2009 from ovarian cancer at age 25, begins on Sept. 1. The goal is to highlight the importance of increasing awareness of gynecologic cancers throughout the state of Alabama. Since its inception, the foundation has raised over $650,000 for research for early detection of ovarian cancers.

“September is an impactful month for the foundation as we continue our awareness efforts throughout the community,” said Ramona Graffeo, LCBF executive director. “With no early detection testing or screening for four of the five gynecologic cancers, providing early detection signs and symptoms for these cancers is so important to women of all ages and a huge part of our mission here at LCBF.”

The annual Head Over Teal 5K/10K event will return to the Town Hall in the Hoover Preserve subdivision on Saturday, Sept. 23. In addition to the race, there will be food, live music, family-friendly games, face painting, a memorial garden and more. Participants have the opportunity to raise funds individually or as a team. Graffeo said there were almost 700 participants in last year’s race.

Graffeo said the mission of LCBF is three-fold: early detection, to be present and to offer emotional and direct financial support for women who are undergoing treatment throughout Alabama.

“We’re statewide,” Graffeo said. “We now have a group that meets once a month at Hoover City Hall and various facilitators, survivors and those who are in treatment come and they have a camaraderie with each other.”

After their diagnosis, patients receive a bag from LCBF that includes information about the program, a bracelet, a children’s coloring book that talks about what their mom is going through, lip balm, a knitted hat, a journal, mints and more.

Graffeo said that a large part of the money the foundation spends each year is to help women who are struggling financially. By working with social workers, patients are assisted in a variety of ways, from help with their bills to gas cards to use for driving to their treatments.

During September, the LCBF will reach out to around 60 or 70 city councils and governments around the state to proclaim September as gynecological cancer awareness month. These include Hoover, Pelham, Chelsea, Vestavia, Mountain Brook and many more.

For more information or to register for the race, visit thinkoflaura.org/headoverteal.