Council to pay off CHS weight room debt

The Chelsea City Council approved, minus one no vote from council member Scott Weygand, to pay off the remaining balance of the weight room at Chelsea High School in the amount of $155,000.

Chelsea High School made an agreement with the Shelby County Board Of Education to build the building itself and the city ended up outfitting the building and purchasing all the weights.

“Dr. [Brandon] Turner [principal at CHS] asked me to present this Nick grant to pay off the remaining debt and free up this money for the different sports to use,” said Mayor Tony Picklesimer.

The original cost was $450,000 and the debt has been paid in different percentage amounts by the various sports teams, cheerleaders and band totaling $53,000 per year.

“All of this money is not focused on football, but this grant request touches every sport,” Picklesimer said. “We can retire the debt completely and take this [burden] off those different sports. Instead of paying money on the loan, they can buy equipment needed.”

Although council member Chris Grace voted yes to the request, he said the $155,000 will come away from some future initiative that will come before the council.”

Picklesimer said paying off the debt was the council’s discretion and that he believed it was a great use of the money.

Also during the meeting, the council:

Accepted a quote for improvements to the natural area between Melrose Park and the Chelsea Community Center to create a walking trail in between the two areas.

Awarded an education grant fund to Forest Oaks Elementary in the amount of $220 for a printer

Accepted a quote for a three year subscription to TextMyGov (Weygand and Casey Morris voted no)

Heard from Debroah Higgins, the forensic services director at SafeHouse after the council approved a proclamation at an earlier meeting declaring April to be Sexual Assault Awareness Month. SafeHouse offers free counseling for sexual assault and domestic violence survivors along with response, prevention and intervention

× Expand Photo by Leah Ingram Eagle

Important dates:

April 6: Fire at the Foothills BBQ Cookoff from 1-4 p.m. at the Chelsea Community Center

April 25: Ready to Shred Recycling Day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Chelsea City Hall

April 27: Spring Craft Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Chelsea Community Center

May 5: The Chelsea Splash Pad opens from 1-6 p.m.