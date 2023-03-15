County applies for grant to pay for trail expansion at Double Oak Park

× Expand Jennifer Ellison from the Arc of Shelby spoke to the commission and thanked them for their ongoing support. Photo by Leah Ingram Eagle

A recreational trails program grant application to the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) was approved by the Shelby County Commission on March 13 that, if approved, would fund a 12 mile trail expansion at Double Oak Park.

County Manager Chad Scroggins said the process is competitive, but said Christie Hester, Director of Planning Services, does a great job with the grants.

The total for the project is $571,429, and would require the county to pay 38.75% of the project for a total of $221,429 that would come from the county’s FY24 lodging tax revenue and the grant would cover the remaining $350,000.

Scroggins said the trails will recruit people from outside the county and state to come visit the park.

The commission also approved:

A bid for the County Road 17/County Road 44 traffic signal project to Stone and Sons Electrical Contractors for $154,535. The project will be split between the county and the city of Alabaster.

A bid for road patching stone to Vulcan Materials

Bids for concrete pipe pickup and delivery to the lowest responsive bidder

A bid for a pre-engineered metal building package for the Juvenile Detention canopy project to Inland Buildings for $41,200.

A bid to Brenntag Mid-South for fluorosilicic acid

A water meter bid to Core & Main

An on and off premise alcohol beverage license to Waxahatchee Marina

A proclamation declaring March 2023 National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month in the county was approved. Jennifer Ellison from the Arc of Shelby spoke to the commission and thanked them for their ongoing support.

Chad Scroggins discussed several projects during the county manager’s report. He said the county is assembling some of its partners, including the cities of Alabaster, Calera and Pelham, to discuss the I-65 expansion project. The board of 58 INC. has committed the first $2 million toward the project.

“David Willingham and his team have worked hard to have discussions with Director John Cooper and ALDOT,” Scroggins said. “We are looking for a resolution of commitment to that project at our next meeting.”

Other items discussed

The Shelby County Planning Commission approved the comprehensive plan and the commission will vote on approval during their first April meeting.

A contract has been signed for work at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department’s training facility. The project will be funded by carryover funds within the sheriff’s office budget.

Christopher Welch was recently hired to fill the role of Assistant County Manager.

An agreement with ALDOT for the railroad crossing improvement at County Road 52 in Pelham was approved. County Engineer David Willingham said that bids are open on the FY23 county resurfacing project. There are 35 projects and every district is represented, he said. The total for all projects will be around $6 million.