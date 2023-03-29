County installs ATM for vehicle registration

× Expand Photo courtesy of shelbyal.com

Renewing your car tag just got a little easier.

On March 24, Shelby County launched a new self-serve drive/walk up vehicle registration ATM in the parking lot of the 280 County Services Building location. It will offer a fast and convenient way to renew most vehicle registrations and get decals without entering the building

The ATM is accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week and Shelby County Chief Operating Officer Phil Burns said it’s the only one he knows of in the state.

“We think that will cover 80% of tags out there,” Burns said. “If you complete th registration online, there is a $2 fee. Using the ATM, no additional fee is charged.”

Visitors can scan the barcode on the tag renewal notice or enter their drivers license number and tag number. The transaction can be completed with a debit or credit card. Decals will come out of the printer slot along with a receipt.

Those requiring documentation or obtaining a new tag will still require an office visit or use of the online system. This service is available to Shelby County residents only.

“Shelby County is always evaluating new opportunities to streamline workflows,” Burns said. “This ATM provides our residents with an option to renew vehicle registration decals at the date and time they choose and we’re excited to have it operational.”

Plans are underway to expand ATM’s at the Pelham (1018 County Services Dr.) and Columbiana (104 Depot St.) locations. They have already been purchased and Burns said they will be in service soon. They will be located in the glass entrance inside the buildings.

“This is another step in leveraging technology to simplify residents’ interactions within the county,” Burns said.

Vehicle registration ATM

280 County Services Building

19220 U.S. 280, Birmingham at the County Road 41 intersection

Info: atm.shelbyal.com.