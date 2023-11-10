CVFD hires five recruits

The Cahaba Valley Fire District has hired five recruits who graduated from Mountain Brook Fire Department Recruit School on Thursday, Nov. 9 in a ceremony was held at Mountain Brook Community Church.

Recruit School Graduates are: Brady Merchant, Bailey Morgan, Zachary Bahr, Landon Shotts and Justin Parker

The recruits are part of a 26-member class representing departments from all over the region. These five recruits were hired as a direct result of the district-wide vote held in March 2023 to secure the funding needed to increase the staffing for the department and return our third rescue truck to daily service.

--Submitted by Cpt. Russ Bradley, CVFD