Designer Bag Bingo offers ladies’ day out for a good cause

The Best Friends of Shelby Humane and The Animal League of Birmingham will host a Designer Bag Bingo event at The Club on May 11.

The fundraiser will offer food, bags and an opportunity to support a good cause, said Shelby Humane board member Donna McFeeters.

“This is our second year to hold this event,” said McFeeters, a member of Shelby Humane’s board. “It was so much fun and was such a great success that we thought, ‘We’ve got to make this an annual thing.’”

The ladies’ luncheon has a “great menu” and “tasty cocktails,” she said, and features 10 to 12 rounds of bingo for designer and vintage purses and other luxurious prizes.

This year’s prize stash already includes a vintage Louis Vuitton, a Versace, a Valentino, a Frances Valentine and a Brahmin with a matching wallet.

“I’m very excited about the bags this year, and the rest of the event,” McFeeters said. “We had so many people last year say, ‘When is it next year? We can’t wait to come back.’ So we are expecting another fun day that everyone will enjoy.”

Lynden Blake, first alert desk anchor and feature reporter for WBRC, will be the emcee for the event. Bingo will be called by Rob Conrad of Magic 96 radio, and Christie King of CKing Benefit Auctions will call a live auction.

For anyone interested in shopping, an array of local boutiques will provide pop-up shops. Megan LaRussa of Style Yourself Chic will also share an accessories talk, and Fancy Fur Boutique will put on a dog fashion show.

All money raised will support homeless animals in Jefferson and Shelby counties.

McFeeters said that’s a cause that’s dear to her heart. She’s been involved with Shelby Humane for a long time and on the board for more than seven years.

“I’m all about the four-legged babies, that’s my mission in life,” she said.

Shelby Humane takes in thousands of dogs and cats each year with a nearly 100% live release rate. McFeeters said the shelter desperately needs more funding to be able to expand.

“We need it so bad — we’re just busting at the seams in the facility we’re in,” McFeeters said. “We’re hoping to open a North Shelby adoption site. The building we’re in now is an old building, and it just doesn’t work for us anymore. We need something else to be able to stretch our wings a little bit.”

Best Friends of Shelby Humane puts on two other fundraisers during the year — ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas, which is held during the Christmas season, and Cup of Love, which is held on Valentine’s Day.

Tickets for Designer Bag Bingo are $100 per person. A reserved table for eight is $1,000. For more information, contact McFeeters at donnamcfe@charter.net. To purchase tickets or tables, visit designerbagbingo.net.

The event will begin at 11 a.m. on May 11 at The Club, 1 Robert S. Smith Drive in Birmingham.