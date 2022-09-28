Discover Shelby Music Festival set for Oct. 1

× Expand Photo courtesy of Shelby County Arts Council

The Discover Shelby Music Festival will be held on Saturday, Oct. 1 in Columbiana at Old Mill Square Park from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There will be live music performances throughout the day and will include:

Joe Carnaggio Trio- 11:00 -11:45am

Liz and the Grand Tour- 12:15-1:15 pm

Early James Band- 1:45 - 3:00pm

Rollin in the Hay- 3:30 - 5:00pm

The Wild Flowers- 5:30 - 7:00pm

Other local bands will also be playing in the SCAC amphitheater.

Admission is free. Wine sampling arm band will be available for purchase for $15 and includes a complimentary festival cup. The festival will feature a selection of regional wines from:

Lewis Lakes (Columbiana)

Corbin Farms (Calera)

Hidden Meadows (Jemison)

Morgan Creek (Harpersville)

Food trucks will on site. Guests are encouraged to bring a folding chair and/or blanket to sit back and enjoy the food and music.

Net proceeds will benefit the Shelby County Arts Council.