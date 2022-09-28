Discover Shelby Music Festival set for Oct. 1

The Discover Shelby Music Festival will be held on Saturday, Oct. 1 in Columbiana at Old Mill Square Park from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.  

There will be live music performances throughout the day and will include:

  • Joe Carnaggio Trio- 11:00 -11:45am 
  • Liz and the Grand Tour- 12:15-1:15 pm 
  • Early James Band- 1:45 - 3:00pm 
  • Rollin in the Hay- 3:30 - 5:00pm 
  • The Wild Flowers- 5:30 - 7:00pm

Other local bands will also be playing in the SCAC amphitheater.

Admission is free. Wine sampling arm band will be available for purchase for $15 and includes a complimentary festival cup. The festival will feature a selection of regional wines from: 

  • Lewis Lakes (Columbiana)
  • Corbin Farms (Calera)
  • Hidden Meadows (Jemison)
  • Morgan Creek (Harpersville)

Food trucks will on site. Guests are encouraged to bring a folding chair and/or blanket to sit back and enjoy the food and music.

Net proceeds will benefit the Shelby County Arts Council.