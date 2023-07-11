Dr. Amiee Mellon named dean of University of Montevallo Stephens College of Business

× Expand Photo courtesy of Wesley Hallman. Dr. Aimee Mellon

MONTEVALLO, Ala. – Dr. Amiee Mellon, associate professor of marketing at the University of Montevallo, has been promoted to Dean of the Michael E. Stephens College of Business.

Mellon has served as interim dean of the college since July 2021 and has developed and co-developed multiple new concentrations and minors. She is heavily involved in the community and has worked to foster experiential learning techniques in the college.

“I’m honored and excited to lead the Stephens College of Business,” Mellon said. “As a first-generation college student, I reflect on my time as a student and look to put myself in the position of our students — what might be holding them back and what they need to be successful.”

Mellon has been at UM since 2014, serving as assistant professor of marketing before being promoted to associate professor in 2020. She has served as department chair since 2019.

“Dr. Mellon has a clear and inspired vision for the Michael E. Stephens College of Business,” said Dr. Courtney Bentley, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs. “We’re delighted to have her in this role as the University of Montevallo continues to focus on growth and innovations for teaching and learning.”

In 2016, Mellon received the Marketing Management Association Meritorious Teaching Award. She is also active in research, having published in journals such as Journal of Business Research and the International Journal of Teaching and Learning in Higher Education. She currently serves as a reviewer for several academic journals, including Journal of Marketing Theory and Practice and Journal of Business Ethics.

Mellon currently serves on the board of directors for the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce, where she is vice chair of community and career development, and has served on the board of directors for the Montevallo Chamber of Commerce in the past. She also serves on the board of directors for Shelby Emergency Assistance. In 2020, she successfully completed Leadership Shelby County as a representative of the University of Montevallo.

Before coming to UM, Mellon worked as a practitioner with advertising agencies. For more than five years, she served as an account executive on many multi-million-dollar accounts. Some of her former clients include Cox Communications of Hampton Roads and Checkered Flag Auto Group.

“As a previous employee in ‘corporate America,’ I want to ensure our students are prepared for the changing environment and equipped with the proper toolkit to meet and exceed expectations in both hard and soft skills,” Mellon said.

