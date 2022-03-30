Dunnavant Valley fire contained, plans move forward for Chelsea traffic signal

As a project to install a traffic signal at the intersection of CR-36 and CR-11 moves forward, the Shelby County Commission approved an agreement with CSX railroad during their March 28 meeting.

The agreement between the two entities is to provide a preemption connection between the traffic signal and train signals operated by CSX Transportation. This will include modifications of the railroad signaling, warning lights and gates. The commission will pay CSX an additional $117,000 for this part of the project.

Also approved was the county’s Hazard Mitigation Plan. This has to be updated on a regular basis and approved by the state and FEMA. EMA Director Hub Harvey said this opens the door so if there are incidents like tornadoes or flooding or a pandemic, this opens the door for reimbursement funds.

County Manager Chad Scroggins reported on the wildfire that started the afternoon of Saturday, March 26 when a resident in Stone Gate Farms (off CR-41) was burning brush that spread out of control. Due to strong wind gusts, the fire pushed up the mountain and spread at a rapid pace.

Thanks to a quick response from many departments and volunteers, it was contained and prevented from being much worse. As of Monday night’s meeting, the fire was 80 percent contained.

Scroggins said without the help of the sheriff’s department helicopter, it would have been doomed.

“They were so precise, they were with us and did an excellent job,” he said.

Scroggins publicly thanked dozens of others who came to assist with the blaze, stating it was a joint effort from many.

EMA Director Hub Harvey estimated that over 550 acres were burned.

“I’m humbled and honored to get to work for a county like Shelby,” Harvey said. “We come together and help each other and do whatever it takes.”

Other items approved by the commission during the meeting were: