Dusty's Circus coming to Chelsea

Dusty’s Circus features a variety of world-renowned artists. Dusty’s Circus promises fun for the entire family, featuring an international all-star cast of circus artists and all the classics and charm of a real American family circus.

The show aims to be a modern adaption of the classic American Circus in an intimate atmosphere. Guests will experience the circus up close and personal with wholesome fun for the entire family.

Shows will be at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Friday, March 22; 2, 4:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday, March 23 and 2 and 4:30 p.m. Sunday, March 24.

Early bird tickets available online for $9.99; general admission online prices are $20 adults and $15 children. Prices increase at the door to $25 adults and $18 children.

The Family Package is sold exclusively online and is not available for purchase at the show’s on-site box office. It is $49.99 and includes admission for two adults and up to four children.

For information or to purchase tickets, visit dustyscircus.com.