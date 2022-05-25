Primary election results from Shelby County

As of 11:10 p.m. Tuesday night, 97% of boxes in Shelby County had reported their results.

The total number of ballots cast in the county was 20,036 out of 164,756 out of total registered voters for a turnout of 12.16%.

Shelby County Sheriff John Samaniego won a third term and two new faces will join the Shelby County Board of Education, as Amber Polk defeated Jane Hampton and Brian Boatman defeated Aubrey Miller.

State Senator (District 15)

Dan Roberts 58%

Brian Christine 41%

State Representative (District 15)

Leigh Hulsey 72%

Brad Tompkins 27%

AL House District 45 (9 precincts reporting)

Susan Dubose, 768

Dickie Drake, 192

AL House District 49 (5% reporting)

Russell Bedsole 65%

Michael Hart 35%

Shelby County Sheriff (19 precincts reporting)

Sheriff John Samaniego, 10,621

Ken Bailey, 5,619

Circuit Court Judge (18th Judicial Circuit) Place 1:

Jonathan Spann 46%

Donna Beaulieu 24%

District Attorney (Circuit 18):

Matt Casey 76%

Cameron Elkins 23%

District Court Judge (Circuit 18) Place 1:

Erin Bell Wellborn 35%

Phillip Bahakel 24%

Shelby County Sheriff:

John Samaniego 65%

Ken Bailey 34%

Shelby County Board of Education:

Place 1

Amber Polk 54%

Jane Hampton 45%

Place 2

Brian Boatman 61%

Aubrey Miller 38%

State Republican Executive Committee, Shelby Co. (Place 1):

Tim Ansley 56%

Liz Bishop 43%

State Republican Executive Committee, Shelby Co. (Place 2):

Stephanie Smith 60%

Joshua Howell 39%

State Republican Executive Committee, Shelby Co. (Place 3):

Beth Chapman 54%

Allison Sinclair 26%

State Republican Executive Committee, Shelby Co. (Place 4):

Mary Sue McClurkin 50%

Kelly Jo Brand 49%

State Republican Executive Committee, Shelby Co. (Place 5):

Mike Vest 60%

Jennifer Prier 39%

State Republican Executive Committee, Shelby Co. (Place 6):

Arnold Mooney 56%

Noah Webster 43%

State Republican Executive Committee, Shelby Co. (Place 7):

Brain Boatman 66%

Grady Thornton 33%

State Republican Executive Committee, Shelby Co. (Place 8):

Charles Knight 39%

Ty Coffey 27%

State Republican Executive Committee, Shelby Co. (Place 9):

Beth Webster 60%

Freddy Ard 39%

State Park Amendment

Yes 74%

No 25%

In state races: