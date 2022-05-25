Primary election results from Shelby County

As of 11:10 p.m. Tuesday night, 97% of boxes in Shelby County had reported their results.
The total number of ballots cast in the county was 20,036 out of 164,756 out of total registered voters for a turnout of 12.16%.
Shelby County Sheriff John Samaniego won a third term and two new faces will join the Shelby County Board of Education, as Amber Polk defeated Jane Hampton and Brian Boatman defeated Aubrey Miller.
State Senator (District 15)
- Dan Roberts 58%
- Brian Christine 41%
State Representative (District 15)
- Leigh Hulsey 72%
- Brad Tompkins 27%
AL House District 45 (9 precincts reporting)
- Susan Dubose, 768
- Dickie Drake, 192
AL House District 49 (5% reporting)
- Russell Bedsole 65%
- Michael Hart 35%
Shelby County Sheriff (19 precincts reporting)
- Sheriff John Samaniego, 10,621
- Ken Bailey, 5,619
Circuit Court Judge (18th Judicial Circuit) Place 1:
- Jonathan Spann 46%
- Donna Beaulieu 24%
District Attorney (Circuit 18):
- Matt Casey 76%
- Cameron Elkins 23%
District Court Judge (Circuit 18) Place 1:
- Erin Bell Wellborn 35%
- Phillip Bahakel 24%
Shelby County Sheriff:
- John Samaniego 65%
- Ken Bailey 34%
Shelby County Board of Education:
Place 1
- Amber Polk 54%
- Jane Hampton 45%
Place 2
- Brian Boatman 61%
- Aubrey Miller 38%
State Republican Executive Committee, Shelby Co. (Place 1):
- Tim Ansley 56%
- Liz Bishop 43%
State Republican Executive Committee, Shelby Co. (Place 2):
- Stephanie Smith 60%
- Joshua Howell 39%
State Republican Executive Committee, Shelby Co. (Place 3):
- Beth Chapman 54%
- Allison Sinclair 26%
State Republican Executive Committee, Shelby Co. (Place 4):
- Mary Sue McClurkin 50%
- Kelly Jo Brand 49%
State Republican Executive Committee, Shelby Co. (Place 5):
- Mike Vest 60%
- Jennifer Prier 39%
State Republican Executive Committee, Shelby Co. (Place 6):
- Arnold Mooney 56%
- Noah Webster 43%
State Republican Executive Committee, Shelby Co. (Place 7):
- Brain Boatman 66%
- Grady Thornton 33%
State Republican Executive Committee, Shelby Co. (Place 8):
- Charles Knight 39%
- Ty Coffey 27%
State Republican Executive Committee, Shelby Co. (Place 9):
- Beth Webster 60%
- Freddy Ard 39%
State Park Amendment
- Yes 74%
- No 25%
In state races:
- Kay Ivey had 55% of the vote for governor and claimed victory
- Katie Britt will face Congressman Mo Brooks in a runoff for the GOP nomination for the U.S. Senate on June 21. Will Boyd won the democratic election with 64% of the votes.
- Steve Marshall won with 89% of the vote for attorney general