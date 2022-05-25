Primary election results from Shelby County

As of 11:10 p.m. Tuesday night, 97% of boxes in Shelby County had reported their results.

The total number of ballots cast in the county was 20,036 out of 164,756 out of total registered voters for a turnout of 12.16%.

Shelby County Sheriff John Samaniego won a third term and two new faces will join the Shelby County Board of Education, as Amber Polk defeated Jane Hampton and Brian Boatman defeated Aubrey Miller. 

State Senator (District 15)

  • Dan Roberts 58%
  • Brian Christine 41%

State Representative (District 15) 

  • Leigh Hulsey 72%
  • Brad Tompkins 27%

AL House District 45 (9 precincts reporting)

  • Susan Dubose, 768
  • Dickie Drake, 192

AL House District 49 (5% reporting)

  • Russell Bedsole 65%
  • Michael Hart 35%

Shelby County Sheriff (19 precincts reporting)

  • Sheriff John Samaniego, 10,621
  • Ken Bailey, 5,619

Circuit Court Judge (18th Judicial Circuit) Place 1:

  • Jonathan Spann 46%
  • Donna Beaulieu 24%

District Attorney (Circuit 18):

  • Matt Casey 76%
  • Cameron Elkins 23%

District Court Judge (Circuit 18) Place 1: 

  • Erin Bell Wellborn 35%
  • Phillip Bahakel 24%

Shelby County Board of Education:

Place 1 

  • Amber Polk 54%
  • Jane Hampton 45%

Place 2 

  • Brian Boatman 61%
  • Aubrey Miller 38%

State Republican Executive Committee, Shelby Co. (Place 1):

  • Tim Ansley 56%
  • Liz Bishop 43%

State Republican Executive Committee, Shelby Co. (Place 2):  

  • Stephanie Smith 60%
  • Joshua Howell 39%

State Republican Executive Committee, Shelby Co. (Place 3):

  • Beth Chapman 54%
  • Allison Sinclair 26%

State Republican Executive Committee, Shelby Co. (Place 4):

  • Mary Sue McClurkin 50%
  • Kelly Jo Brand 49%

State Republican Executive Committee, Shelby Co. (Place 5):

  • Mike Vest 60%
  • Jennifer Prier 39%

State Republican Executive Committee, Shelby Co. (Place 6):

  • Arnold Mooney 56%
  • Noah Webster 43%

State Republican Executive Committee, Shelby Co. (Place 7):

  • Brain Boatman 66%
  • Grady Thornton 33%

State Republican Executive Committee, Shelby Co. (Place 8):

  • Charles Knight 39%
  • Ty Coffey 27%

State Republican Executive Committee, Shelby Co. (Place 9):

  • Beth Webster 60%
  • Freddy Ard 39%

State Park Amendment

  • Yes 74%
  • No 25%

In state races:

  • Kay Ivey had 55% of the vote for governor and claimed victory
  • Katie Britt will face Congressman Mo Brooks in a runoff for the GOP nomination for the U.S. Senate on June 21. Will Boyd won the democratic election with 64% of the votes.
  • Steve Marshall won with 89% of the vote for attorney general