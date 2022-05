× Expand Photo courtesy of John Samaniego

Shelby County Sheriff John Samanegio has been elected for a third term. In the May 24 election, he defeated opponent Ken Bailey 65% to 34%. Samaniego had 10,621 votes compared to Bailey's 5,619.

On his Facebook page, Samaniego wrote, "Thank you Shelby County. We did it! It’s my greatest honor to serve you for four more years."

Samaniego has over 40 years of experience in law enforcement, over 25 of which has been in supervisory and command-level roles.