The Summit is gearing up to host the 7th Annual Fido Fest on Saturday, March 30, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This beloved pet celebration promises a day filled with fun activities for furry friends and their owners.

Attendees can expect an exciting lineup of events, including local vendors, top retailers, and opportunities to support community pet organizations.

Admission is free.

For more details, visit thesummitbirmingham.com/event/fido-fest-2024.