Finance director position approved for city of Chelsea

The Chelsea City Council approved the creation of a finance director position for the city during the Feb. 6 council meeting. The mayor and council selected Wayne Barber for the position and he will be a full-time employee beginning May 1, 2024.

The purpose of the position is to advise the mayor and council on financial matters and to administer the city’s accounting, financial reporting, budgeting, cash/debt management and purchasing functions.

Mayor Tony Picklesimer read a proclamation declaring February 2024 as National Parent Leadership Month in the city of Chelsea. Paula Bowman was in attendance during the meeting and thanked the mayor and council for recognizing the proclamation.

Also during the meeting:

The mayor was authorized to execute a development agreement between the city and HCI Chelsea, LLC (the developer) to sell property to the operator to build, open and operate a Waffle House at 218 Atchison Parkway.

A request was approved for property owner Larry Barnett for two acres of property located at 3883 Highway 109, Columbiana to be annexed into the city of Chelsea.

The council voted to declare property at 10945 Chelsea Road to be declared as surplus property and authorized a lease to tenant Ashley Palladino for the purpose of operating an art studio business.

A payment was authorized to Verizon Wireless regarding a sales and use tax refund request in the amount of $824.53

The mayor announced that city business licenses are due and penalties will be enforced beginning Feb. 16. Fire contracts are due for those in Chelsea fire zone but outside of the city limits.

Upcoming Dates:

Feb. 19: Chelsea City Hall closed

Feb. 20: City Council meeting, 6 p.m.

Feb. 22: Municipal Court

Feb. 23-25: Severe weather preparedness weather tax holiday

Feb. 24: Kiwanis Club pancake breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon at Chelsea Community Center

Feb. 24: Chelsea Arbor Day, 10 a.m. to noon at Chelsea Community Center

Feb. 26: Planning Commission meeting, 6 p.m.

March 5 and 19: City Council meetings

March 29: Chelsea City Hall closed