Fire at the Foothills back for 11th year at new location

What started as a debate among friends about who made the better chili soon turned into one of the biggest annual events in the city of Chelsea.

It’s been over a decade since Chelsea City Councilman Scott Weygand and Dr. Justin Fogo, who owns a chiropractic office in Chelsea, decided to take their friendly competition to the next level.

2022 will mark both the 11th year for the annual Fire at the Foothills Barbecue and Chili Cook-Off and the event’s move to a new location.

As the event has grown, more space has been needed. It was initially at Tractor Supply before moving to Chelsea City Hall. This year’s event will be held Saturday, April 2 from 1-4 p.m. at the Chelsea Community Center.

Weygand, who is still heavily involved in organizing the event, said that the community center will provide more space and avoid the road construction taking place in front of City Hall.

Jane Ann Mueller, programs director at the community center, said that last year made it clear the event had outgrown the City Hall parking lot, so the normal progression was to move it to the community center. The community center staff will be on hand Saturday to assist with the event.

All of the competing barbecue teams will be lined up in the parking lot on the left side of the community center. Depending on how many teams register, some may be in the area behind the community center.

Fire at the Foothills is sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbecue Society. Cash prizes will be given for the top three finishers for ribs, chicken and pork butt categories. Judging will take place inside the community center, but the building is closed for all other purposes except the restrooms.

Awards for the barbecue will include first, second and third place, reserve champion and grand champion. The People’s Choice award will go to the team that collects the most tips. Team Spirit has won that several years in a row.

“Judges come from all over the country and are certified by the KCBS, “ Weygand said. “There are certain requirements they have to meet to become a certified judge. KCBS lays out the rules on how many judges per team. If we have 30 teams, there are around 35 judges; it’s close to a ratio of 1:1.”

Many teams come back year after year. Weygand said about 30 to 40 percent of the teams are local and others come from throughout the state and surrounding states.

“Most of the teams that compete do it over and over again,” he said. “The way we do our event is more fun for the teams because it’s geared to the public.”

In addition to the barbecue cook-off, a dessert cook-off will also be held. Participants are encouraged to bring cakes and pies, and kids can bake cookies to enter into the contest, which will be judged by members of the Chelsea Fire and Rescue Department.

“This year, we want to get more people involved,” Weygand said. “The sky’s the limit. Last year a banana pudding won the pie contest.”

The event usually draws a large crowd. Anywhere from 1,000 to 3,000 people usually attend and last year’s crowd was estimated to be around 2,000. Mueller said it’s difficult to get an accurate count since it’s a come and go event.

“It’s all free. We just ask for donations,” Weygand said. “All the funds raised [from the barbecue competition] go to the Chelsea Kiwanis Club, which helps local children’s charities. Money raised from the dessert portion will go to the Chelsea Fire Department’s fire education safety program that they teach in schools.”

Chelsea Fire Department receives funds from the dessert competition, and Chief Joe Lee said it is used to buy materials for fire safety programs at the local schools and daycares, including coloring books and plastic fire helmets.

Mike Denton, treasurer of the Chelsea of Kiwanis Club, handles getting the KCBS judges. He said they pick the winners based on taste.

This year’s cook-off had 20 teams already signed up before the end of February, which is earlier than usual according to Denton.

“Ours with 20-22 teams is relatively small in comparison to some of the other events, but most of the people that come in here to compete in our event like it because it’s relatively small and that any money we make goes to charity,” Denton said.

The Chelsea Kiwanis Club donates money raised from the barbecue competition to local charities including Easter Seals Camp ASCCA, King’s Home, Chelsea elementary schools (each will receive $500), Chelsea Public Library and to help those in foster care in Shelby County.

There will be activities for children and staff from the Chelsea Public Library will be giving out free books. Members from the Chelsea High School Key Club will be on hand selling drinks.

Chelsea Community Center is located at 1101 Chelsea Road. For information on the event, visit facebook.com/fireatthefoothills.