Fireworks festivities freedom: Local activities abound for Independence Day celebrations

× 1 of 4 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Fireworks light up the sky over Oak Mountain Lake during the annual Fire on the Water fireworks show at Oak Mountain State Park in July 2022. × 2 of 4 Expand Photo by Leah Ingram Eagle. Fake News performs at the 2022 Big Kaboom in Chelsea. × 3 of 4 Expand Photo by Leah Ingram Eagle. A crowd awaits the festivities at the 2022 Big Kaboom in Chelsea. × 4 of 4 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Below: Fireworks light up the sky over Oak Mountain Lake during the annual Fire on the Water fireworks show at Oak Mountain State Park in July 2022. Prev Next

It’s almost time for summer’s biggest holiday. What better way to celebrate than enjoying one of the many events happening in and around the area?

There are several large Independence Day events taking place in Shelby County along the U.S. 280 corridor and Alabama 119, along with other nearby celebrations.

Chelseafest and The Big Kaboom

Chelsea’s citywide annual celebration is held on the last Saturday before the Fourth of July, which falls on July 1 this year. The city’s largest event of the year usually draws crowds of over 7,000 attendees.

The event kicks off at 6 p.m. with the Yankee Doodle Dandy Children’s Parade, in which children are encouraged to decorate their bikes, tricycles, scooters and wagons and trek the route beginning at Chelsea Corners Way and Chelsea Road.

Around 25 food trucks will be on site serving meals, sweets and treats. There will be tents, tables and chairs near the food truck area, or guests can bring their own blankets and choose a spot to eat and watch the fireworks at the end of the evening.

A Family Zone area provided by local churches will include inflatables, face painting, games and more. Vendor Alley will be set up with local vendors, churches and businesses.

Live music on the main stage will be provided by Fake News and The Park Band before the fireworks kick off at 9 p.m. The fireworks’ synchronized music will not only play at the main event but also will be simulcast by radio station KOOL 96.9.

Public parking will be in the field behind the event area, as well as behind Winn Dixie, and handicap parking will be provided behind the stage.

There is no cost to attend the event and details can be found at chelseafest.com.

Fire on the Water

On Monday, July 3, another celebration event will take place at Oak Mountain State Park. Fire on the Water is the city of Pelham’s annual fireworks show.

Beginning at 5 p.m. Flip Side Watersports will present some of the top wakeboarders in the nation. Music will be provided by DJ Blaze Entertainment during the event. Food and beverage vendors will be on-site and begin serving at 5 p.m. Guests can bring their own chairs and blankets for viewing the show and are allowed to bring in their own coolers (no outside alcohol is allowed). Picnic tables are available throughout the event area, and grills are scattered throughout the park that are open to the public.

Annual park passes are valid on July 3 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For non-passholders, regular entrance fees apply until 5 p.m. From 5 to 7 p.m. Pelham residents only will receive a special rate of $10 per vehicle by showing proof of residency. All other attendees will receive a rate of $15 per vehicle. Both entrances into the park will take cash and card payments.

Gates into the park will close to the public at 7 p.m. to ensure the safety of all visitors leading up to the show. Campground and cabin guests will be let in and out of the park through the back gate after 7 p.m.

Guests are invited to spend the day exploring the park before the events begin that evening.

The Alabama Wildlife Center will host Bald Eagle Talks throughout the day, and the Oak Mountain Interpretive Center will have “Teacher Creatures” sessions at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. where guests can get up close and personal with slithery and scaly friends.

Other activities in the park include beach volleyball, the Treetop Nature Trail, playgrounds, basketball courts and fishing piers.

Find more information about Fire on the Water on its Facebook event page.

Birmingham

The Thunder on the Mountain fireworks show will be put on by the Vulcan Park & Museum at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4.

The 20-minute fireworks show will be handled by Pyro Shows of Alabama and shot from the base of the Vulcan statue, allowing for easy viewing from both sides of Red Mountain.

The official soundtrack for the show will be simulcast on all iHeart Media Birmingham radio stations, including Magic 96.5, News Radio 105.5 WERC, 103.7 The Q, 102.5 The Bull and La Jefa 98.3.

Pyro Shows of Alabama begins designing the show about six months in advance, and it usually takes three days for about 10 people to set the show up at Vulcan Park & Museum, said Marvin Jones, the company’s show director.

It takes about 15 people six or seven hours to clean up afterward, he said. “We’re there ‘til 3 or 4 in the morning,” Jones said.

The show will feature some of the traditional favorites such as happy faces and hearts, but Pyro Shows of Alabama always tries to do something different each year and works to meet special requests of the sponsors, Jones said.

This year’s sponsors of Thunder on the Mountain include the Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau, city of Homewood and city of Birmingham.

Helena

The city of Helena has its fireworks show planned for 9 p.m. on Monday, July 3. The fireworks will be shot by Pyro Shows of Alabama from Helena High School, but people are encouraged to gather in Old Town Helena for the Old Town Live celebration and concert at the Old Town amphitheater.

Food and arts and crafts vendors should be set up by 5 or 6 p.m. in the Old Town district. There will be a free concert by Telluride and the winner of Helena’s 2023 Battle of the Bands competition.

Parking will be available in several places along Main Street and at the Helena Sports Complex at 110 Sports Complex Drive, with a shuttle going back and forth between the sports complex and Old Town district.

City of Hoover

The city of Hoover has a 15-minute fireworks show scheduled for 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 2, at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

The fireworks will be shot by Pyro Shows of Alabama from the lower Hoover Met parking lot by the soccer fields.

Music will be broadcast on 87.9 FM.

Hoover Country Club

The Hoover Country Club, located in the Green Valley community, has a fireworks show scheduled for shortly after dark (roughly 9 p.m.) on Monday, July 3.

It’s a private show designed for club members and their guests, but people frequently gather on surrounding streets and at Star Lake, a small public park, to view it. The show, handled by Pyro Shows of Alabama, will be shot from the golf course driving range behind the clubhouse and usually lasts 10-15 minutes, said Kia Macon, director of special events for the club.

The club will have other activities for club members and their guests that day, with wristbands required to enter the premises, Macon said.

Homewood

The city of Homewood and Homewood Parks and Recreation Board are having an Independence Day celebration on Tuesday, July 4, in downtown Homewood at 5 p.m.

Two blocks of 18th Street South and one block of 29th Avenue South will be blocked for pedestrian traffic, rides and inflatables designed to appeal to all ages of children. A disc jockey will provide music and interactive activities for attendees.

There is no admission charge to enter the area, but the rides and other attractions require a wristband that can be purchased for $10. The wristbands will be sold in a tent near the intersection of 18th Street South and 29th Avenue South. All money raised from the event goes to the Homewood High School band.

All activities will end when the Thunder on the Mountain fireworks display begins at Vulcan Park at 9 p.m.