First ever Fitness Fest at the Summit

Birmingham, Ala., September 14, 2023 ‐ The Summit Birmingham invites fitness enthusiasts and wellness seekers to mark their calendars for an exhilarating and health‐conscious gathering, the Summit Fitness Fest. The event is on Sept. 30 from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m at The Summit Birmingham, AMC Theatre parking lot.

This event promises to be an unforgettable day filled with high‐energy workouts, wellness exploration, and valuable connections.

The Summit Fitness Fest is all about moving, sweating, and feeling great. Participants can choose from three high‐intensity interval training (HIIT) workouts hosted by Orangetheory, F45 Training, and Battle Republic and a lively Zumba class provided by 24e Health Clubs that will get everyone dancing.

Explore the latest trends in health and wellness with a curated selection of vendors such as Seasons 52, Clean Juice, Elite Nutrition, Lululemon, Element Wellness, Innovate Green, Highpoint Climbing, Alabama Vision Center, Greystone Chiropractic and Easy Hemp Co. offering everything from fitness gear and samples to holistic wellness solutions.

Space for the workouts is limited,so participants are encouraged to secure their spots in advance by signing up through the following link: thesummitbirmingham.com/event/summit‐fitness‐fest/

This event is free and open to the public. For more information on The Summit Fitness Fest, please visit thesummitbirmingham.com/event/summit‐fitness‐fest/ or call The Summit Guest Service Office at (205) 967‐0111.