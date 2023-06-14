First ever Touch-a-Truck event at The Summit

× Expand Touch a Truck - 1

The Summit Birmingham will host its first ever Touch-A-Truck event this Saturday, June 17 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Touch a Truck is a family-friendly event that offers children a hands on opportunity to explore trucks, of all types and meet the people who protect and serve the community. This event will take place just outside of the AMC Theatre in the parking lot.

Touch-A-Truck at The Summit will include caricatures, face painting, lawn games, and music for guests to enjoy.

From firetrucks to police cruisers, to even a helicopter, adults and kids alike will embark on an unforgettable adventure, exploring, and climbing, their way through a kaleidoscope of automotive marvels! Vehicles have been made possible courtesy of Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, Mountain Brook Police Department, Birmingham Department, Craneworks, and Vestavia Hills Fire.

This event is free and open to the public.

For more information on Touch-A-Truck, please visit thesummitbirmingham.com/event/touch-a-truck-the-perfect-kickoff-to-fathers-day-weekend/ or call The Summit Guest Service Office at (205) 967-0111.