Free Friday Flicks moving from Hoover to Railroad Park

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. The Free Friday Flicks outdoor summer movie series, previously held at Veterans Park in Hoover, will move to Railroad Park in downtown Birmingham this year.

The Free Friday Flicks outdoor summer movie series put on by Backyard Movie Parties is moving from Hoover’s Veterans Park to Railroad Park in downtown Birmingham this year.

The city of Hoover decided to end its relationship with Backyard Movie Parties and try some other things this summer, but details of the city’s potential alternative plans were not finalized or available as of press time.

Free Friday Flicks has been at Veterans Park in Hoover for 10 years and before that was at Homewood Park since the early 1990s.

Keri Lane, the owner of Backyard Movie Parties, said some Hoover residents expressed disappointment that Free Friday Flicks was moving, but overall, there has been significant interest in the move to Railroad Park.

Movies this year are “Encanto” on June 2, “Drumline” on June 9, “The Princess & the Frog” on June 16, “Minions: The Rise of Gru” on June 23 and “Back to the Future” on June 30.

People are invited to set up blankets and chairs in the grassy area at Railroad Park near the main pavilion to watch movies on an outdoor screen each Friday night in June. The movie images are 30 feet wide and will be shown on a 38-foot-wide screen, Lane said.

Each movie is scheduled to start at dusk. The sun sets between 7:53 and 8:01 p.m. during the weeks the movies are scheduled. Lane encourages people to come early — around 6:30 p.m. — and have picnics in the park prior to the show.

Michael’s at The BoxCar at Railroad Park should be open to serve food, and there also should be other food trucks there, but people are welcome to bring their own food as well, Lane said.

To get updates on movie selections and on cancellations due to bad weather, follow Free Friday Flicks on Facebook or Instagram. Backyard Movie Parties also will be giving away picnic packs each week of the series on its Free Friday Flicks social media pages, Lane said.