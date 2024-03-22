Glenwood Celebrates Junior Board: 20 years of making a difference

× Expand Photo courtesy of Glenwood

Glenwood, a non-profit known for its services for individuals with autism, marked a significant milestone on Friday, February 23. It was a celebration of 20 years since the establishment of the Glenwood Junior Board and its flagship event, Big Top. Current and former Junior Board members gathered at Haven, prior to the start of Big Top, to celebrate their achievements over the years.

In 2004, the Glenwood Junior Board began with a clear mission: to raise funds and awareness for individuals with autism and other mental health needs. Two decades later, that mission remains steady, but the impact has only multiplied over time.

Comprised of young leaders, the Glenwood Junior Board is a dynamic force fueled by passion and commitment. From the outset, they recognized the power of collective effort and decided to organize an annual event - A Night Under the Big Top.

In its inaugural year, the event raised $9,000, a modest start that paved the way for remarkable growth. Fast forward to this February, and the event's success (shortened to Big Top), raised more than $370,000. In the span of two decades, Big Top has raised a total of more than $4 million in support of Glenwood's services for children with autism.

What sets the Glenwood Junior Board apart is their relentless drive for progress. Each member brings a unique blend of expertise, enthusiasm, and determination to the table. They leave a lasting mark on the organization, ensuring that each year builds upon the successes of the past.

Glenwood is proud of this amazing group of leaders, knowing the Junior Board represents them with distinction in every endeavor.

“This group of young leaders has truly impacted the lives of countless children with autism through their fundraising,” said Ken Oliver, CEO/President of Glenwood. “The programs we provide to families across Alabama are stronger because of the Glenwood Junior Board.”

As the young board continues to make waves in the community, Glenwood eagerly anticipates what the next 20 years will bring. The next Big Top is tentatively set for Feb. 21, 2025.

-Submitted by Scarlet Thompson, Glenwood