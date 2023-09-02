Golfing fore a cause

× Expand Staff photo. The Megan Montgomery Foundation is hosting its inaugural Charity Golf Outing at Greystone’s Legacy Course on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

The Megan Montgomery Foundation is hosting its Charity Golf Outing at the Legacy Course at Greystone on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

The event, put on by the 501c(3) nonprofit, will begin at 10 a.m., with lunch at 11:45 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at 1 p.m. An award presentation and dinner will follow.

Rod Clark, Megan’s stepfather and co-founder of the Megan Montgomery Foundation, said he has played in many local charity tournaments over the years and chose to host the event at Greystone because their events are always well run.

Susann Montgomery-Clark, Megan’s mother, said she hopes the golf tournament raises $70,000.

“The foundation gives grants to schools for healthy relationship programs, to empower students to prevent relationship violence before it starts,” she said. “The foundation has distributed $104,000 to date to schools and nonprofits. Proceeds from the golf outing will allow the foundation to provide more grants to more schools. This will be a really fun day of golf to make a huge difference.”

Up to 18 four-person teams can participate in the tournament. Registration costs $1,750 to $2,000, which includes a hole sponsorship, lunch, after-play dinner, a swag bag and a hole-in-one and longest drive contest.

For hole sponsorships or to register, contact Rod Clark, event chairman, at 205-531-0946 or rod.clark@megansfoundation.org, or visit megansfoundation.org.