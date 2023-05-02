Grace Klein to hold first golf tournament to help feed hungry

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Grace Klein Community. Oliver and Zonia Waltman. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Grace Klein Community’s FeedBHM program fights hunger by collecting food from restaurants, grocers and cafes and distributing it to hungry people. Prev Next

The Grace Klein Community is holding its first golf tournament to raise money for its FeedBHM program to respond to food insecurity and hunger in the Birmingham area.

The tournament is scheduled to be held Thursday, May 25, at the Ballantrae Golf Club in Pelham.

It is being named the Waverly Advisors/Oliver Waltman Golf Invitational, in honor and memory of Oliver Waltman, who was a key volunteer and supporter of the Grace Klein Community and participant in the FeedBHM initiative. Waltman lived in the Ballantrae community and was a member of the Ballantrae Golf Club.

Grace Klein’s goal is to have a minimum of 20 teams (80-100 golfers) this year. The cost is $150 per golfer, which includes green fees, a golf cart, lunch, on-course refreshments, a swag bag, practice balls and a door prize. For an extra $25, golfers also buy two mulligans and a “power drive” to use in their game.

Registration and practice is from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., with lunch offered from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Golfers will receive instructions at 12:45 p.m. and tee off at 1 p.m. There will be an awards ceremony with appetizers at 5:30 p.m.

Prizes will be given to the winners of three flights and for golfers who shoot the longest drive, closest to the pin on two par-3 holes or a hole in one. There also will be an award given for last place.

Waverly Advisors is the title sponsor, and presenting sponsors include The Welch Group and Freedom Financial. Grace Klein still is seeking other sponsors, with packages ranging from $500 to $5,000.

The FeedBHM program fights hunger by collecting food from restaurants, grocers and cafes and distributing it to hungry people. In 2021, the program put more than 1 million pounds of food into the hands of 40,000 families.

To register to play in the tournament, go to gracekleincommunity.com/golf-invitational-individual-signup.

For more information about being a sponsor, go to gracekleincommunity.com/golf-invitational-sponsorship.