Grandview Medical Center to host blood drive Sept. 30

Grandview Medical Center and the American Red Cross will host a community blood drive on Sept. 30, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., in the hospital’s conference center located off the first floor lobby.

Every donor who donates at Grandview will be entered for a chance to win a VIP NASCAR experience, including two tickets to a 2023 race. Donors will also receive a coupon for a free haircut.

Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins are accepted. To schedule an appointment, go to redcrossblood.org and enter keyword GRANDVIEW or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Donors need to bring a photo ID or American Red Cross donor card. Free parking will be available in the hospital parking deck.

Grandview Medical Center is located on U.S. 280 at 3690 Grandview Parkway, just east of The Summit.