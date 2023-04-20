Grandview Medical Center honors medical staff with Doctors’ Day Donation to local charities

× Expand Photo courtesy of Grandview Medical Center. In recognition of National Doctors’ Day, Grandview Medical Center honored its medical staff by making a donation to two local charities.

“We are grateful to the doctors on our medical staff for the steadfast care they provide to the thousands of patients we treat each year,” said Daniel McKinney, CEO of Grandview Medical Center. “It is easy to forget all the sacrifices they make and the compassionate care they provide. Their contributions, skills and unwavering care extend not just to patients, but also to the community.”

Recipients of this year’s donations were M-Power Ministries and the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama.