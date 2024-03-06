Grandview Medical Center hosts Jars of Love Peanut Butter Drive to fight hunger

× Expand Representatives from Grace Klein Community and the Community Food Bank of CentralAlabama receive jars of peanut butter from Grandview. Photo courtesy of Grandview Medical Center.

Grandview Medical Center invites community members to join the hospital’s efforts to fight hunger by participating in the second annual Jars of Love Peanut Butter Drive benefitting the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama and Grace Klein Ministries Food Bank.

Peanut butter is a sought after item for food banks because of its high nutritional value and long shelf life. Yet, it is one of the least donated items. The Jars of Love Peanut Butter Drive runs through Monday, March 25.

“We recognize the impact hunger has on an individual’s health and wellbeing, and we want to help those in our community who are struggling with food insecurity,” said Daniel McKinney, CEO of Grandview. “Alabama is the fifth poorest state in the nation, with 17% of adults and 23% of children (1 out of 4) facing food insecurity, or lack of regular access to enough nutritious food for an active, healthy life. Our Jars of Love Peanut Butter Drive is a great way to partner with community members to reduce hunger in our area.”

Donations are being collected at Grandview Medical Center inside the cafeteria and the Grandview Freestanding Emergency Department in Trussville.