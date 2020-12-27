Grandview Physicians Plaza II under construction

× Expand Photo courtesy of Leisha Harris. Daniel Corporation plans to open Grandview Medical Plaza II in the second quarter of 2022.

Grandview Medical Center’s presence along U.S. 280 will soon increase as cranes rise for construction of a new multimillion dollar medical office building: Grandview Physicians Plaza II. The seven-story, 200,000-square-foot structure is a significant investment and visible sign of Grandview’s growth since opening in 2015.

The hospital held a groundbreaking ceremony Oct. 30 with Gov. Kay Ivey participating.

“The growth happening at Grandview Medical Center helps further solidify our position as a national leader in top-notch medical care,” Ivey said.

Daniel Corporation, in partnership with Seavest Healthcare Properties, is the owner and developer for Grandview Physicians Plaza II. Grandview has signed a master/long-term lease to be the anchor tenant, leasing a significant portion of the building for physician offices and hospital services.

The building is designed to support ease of access and a positive patient experience, with covered deck parking and a connector to the other buildings on campus so patients, physicians and employees can easily move between facilities. Additional surface parking will be adjacent to the structure.

Benefits to the local economy include capital spending, increased construction and clinical jobs and expansion of clinical services. Daniel Corporation plans to open Grandview Medical Plaza II in the second quarter of 2022. Brasfield & Gorrie is the general contractor for the project, which was designed and engineered by ESa Architecture and Schoel Engineering.

Submitted by Leisha Harris.