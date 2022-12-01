Hampton, Miller recognized for tenure on SCBOE

× Expand Photos by Leah Ingram Eagle. Shelby County Schools Superintendent Lewis Brooks presents Jane Hampton, left photo, and Aubrey Miller with the Journey Shaper Award for their years of service to the Shelby County Board of Education on Nov. 17.

Two members of the Shelby County Board of Education were honored with Journey Shaper awards during the Nov. 17 board meeting.

Superintendent Lewis Brooks presented Jane Hampton and Aubrey Miller with the awards as a thank you for their service to the Shelby County school system over the past 12 years. The two will have their last meeting as board members on Dec. 15.

“Tonight is a very special night for us,” Brooks said. “We want to recognize two of our board members for their service to the Board of Education. It is a bittersweet moment, but Mr. Miller reminded me it is also a sweet moment. Jane Hampton and Aubrey Miller, we appreciate the work you’ve done.”

Hampton has served on board for 12 years and in Shelby County Schools for 49 years. She is a member of the board of directors for the Shelby County Schools Education Foundation. Brooks also thanked her for her service to both boards and the district.

Brooks thanked Miller, the president of the board, for his thoughtful, kind and caring leadership and leading with passion and honesty.

“I just appreciate all the things you’ve done for Shelby County Schools,” Brooks said. “When I think of people, the world is a better place because of Aubrey Miller.”

An election of new officers took place, with David Bobo being elected the new president and Peg Hill vice president.

Chelsea High School Assistant Principal Brent McCaleb was approved as the new principal at Helena High School. McCaleb has more than 26 years of experience in public education.

“I would like to thank the board for this opportunity and express my gratitude to Dr. Brooks and his entire staff for helping me grow as a leader; Dr. Turner and the admin team at Chelsea High School for helping me develop as an administrator; Mrs. Bahr for the confidence that she has placed in me to come to Helena High School; and my wife and my family for supporting me in my career.” McCaleb said. “Although I will miss the students at Chelsea High School, the faculty and staff and the community of Chelsea as a whole, I'm excited for this new opportunity to work with the students, faculty and staff in the community of Helena.”

The board approved a bid for $1,072,452 to Sports Turf Co. for a turf surfacing project at Heardmont Park, along with upgrades to the track and areas for the high jump, long/triple jump and shot put. The project will be a partnership between four entities: the Shelby County Board of Education, Shelby County Commission, Shelby County Park and Recreation Authority and the town of Indian Springs Village.

David Calhoun, assistant superintendent of operations for the school system, said this is a great opportunity to upgrade this area because it’s a high-use venue that not only serves and supports events at Oak Mountain High School, but also a lot of county and statewide events.

The school board also approved:

Out-of-state field trips, including trips for the engineering class at Chelsea High School and wrestling teams at Oak Mountain and Chelsea high schools.

An agreement to pay compensation to the DAY Program

Amended fiscal 2023 salary schedules

An update to policies for charged meals and mental health services

Personnel actions

The termination of a tenured employee

Bus substitutes and aides

The next Shelby County Board of Education meeting is scheduled for Dec. 15 at noon at the Shelby County Instructional Services Center in Alabaster.