Hargis to host summer camps

Hargis Camp attendees enjoy time in the swimming pool during the 2022 camp season.

For the second year, Hargis Christian Camp has four weeks of camps scheduled for this summer.

This year’s camp theme is The Great Outdoors. Children who have completed kindergarten through sixth grade can attend any or all of the four sessions. Camp weeks will be June 5-9, 12-16 and 19-23 and July 10-14 and camp runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Each camp will be capped at 150 participants.

“Last year was amazing,” said Aaron Knight, director of the camp. “We averaged about 80 kids per week for those four weeks, and around 80 kids made a decision for Christ.”

Knight said the summer camps have two objectives: to lead kids to Christ and have tons of fun. Activities include swimming, kayaking, canoeing, hiking, basketball, gaga ball, slip and slide, water trampoline, playgrounds and more.

“We have tried to put together a great camp at an affordable rate compared to other places,” he said.

The cost per week is $200. Payments can be made online with PayPal or by check. To assist families who have multiple children attending, there is a multi-child discount of $20 off per child. There is also a multi-week discount for all campers.

The camp is located on Hargis Drive in Chelsea. Registration is available at hargischristiancamp.com.