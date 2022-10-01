Harvest festival returns to OMSP

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Children participate in horse rides through the Rusted Roof Barn at the 2021 Harvest Festival at Oak Mountain State Park.

Harvest Festival

WHERE: Oak Mountain State Park

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

COST: Admission is $5 for ages 12-61, $2 for ages 4-11 and 62 and older; Free admission for active military, retired military and veterans

WEB: Search “Oak Mountain State Park Harvest Festival” on Facebook

Oak Mountain State Park will host its annual Harvest Festival on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will feature a variety of local vendors selling handmade clothing, jewelry, woodworking, paintings and more.

There will also be a variety of Food trucks so guests can enjoy food and snacks.

Activities will include hayrides, rock climbing wall, archery lessons, face painting, crafts, pony rides, bounce houses, yard games and music.

There will also be guided hikes to participate in, and some of the educational ambassador birds will be on the terrace to help teach guests about native wildlife.

Admission into Oak Mountain State Park is $5 for ages 12 to 61, $2 for ages 4-11 and 62 and older. Active military, retired military and veterans are free.

Oak Mountain State Park is located at 200 Terrace Drive, Pelham. For more details about the event, search “Oak Mountain State Park Harvest Festival” on Facebook.