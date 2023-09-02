Hold the Fort Race returns to OMSP

× Expand Photo courtesy of Novel Photos. Runners participate in the 2022 Hold the Fort 5K/10K at Oak Mountain State Park benefiting Blanket Fort Hope.

Blanket Fort Hope’s Hold the Fort Race returns for its fifth year this month.

Beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, the race will be held at Oak Mountain State Park and include a 5K, 10K and 1-mile Warrior Walk.

All proceeds from the races go to Blanket Fort Hope, a nonprofit dedicated to providing services and care to child sex trafficking survivors. Blanket Fort Hope is currently raising money to construct a restorative therapeutic home for trafficking survivors, with a goal of $1.5 million.

After the race, prizes will be awarded to the top three male and female winners in both the 5K and the 10K, as well as winners in 14 other categories.

This year, participants also have the opportunity to win a new award called the Triple Crown. To win, one must take part in three Birmingham races: Hold the Fort, Foundations 4 Hope 5K on Saturday, Oct. 7, and Bookin’ It 5K on Saturday, Oct. 14. The Triple Crown will be presented on Oct. 14, and participants can receive a registration discount with the coupon code, TripleCrown.

Mills Pharmacy is sponsoring registrant entry into the race, but spectators must pay for entry. To register to run or walk, visit holdthefortraces.com. The first 150 people who sign up will receive a complimentary event T-shirt.

For those interested in helping to sponsor the race, email info@blanketforthope.org. For more information on Blanket Fort Hope and its mission, visit blanketforthope.org.