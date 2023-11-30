Holiday happenings around the corridor

× Expand Staff photo. Float riders wave at the crowd during the 2018 Chelsea Christmas Parade.

‘Tis the season, and there are plenty of holiday events planned for December.

If you’re ready to get into the spirit of the season, 280 Living can fill your calendar with festive finds from around the area.

Santa at the Summit

Need a photo with Santa? You can find him at The Summit through Dec. 24 at Santa at The Summit. Along with Snaptastic Photos, Santa will be on hand for several weeks to spread holiday joy. Visits and photos may be booked in advance online, and walk-ins are welcome. Santa is located next to Woodhouse Day Spa, near Saks Fifth Avenue, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays. For more information, go to thesummitbirmingham.com/event/santa-at-the-summit-2023.

Christmas Tree Lighting

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Hoover Tree Lighting Ceremony Lights glisten against the evergreen tree as people gather at Hoover City Hall during the city’s annual tree lighting ceremony in December 2020.

Christmas tree fans can enjoy the city of Hoover’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting on Nov. 28 at 6 p.m. in the Hoover City Hall parking lot. Shades Mountain Elementary School’s choir will sing holiday songs, and the Shades of Blue jazz ensemble from Spain Park High School will also play. Santa is scheduled to arrive on a Hoover fire truck and make his way to the Hoover Library Plaza, where he will be available for photos with children. For more information, visit hooveral.org.

Christmas on the Mountain

The Oak Mountain community will host its second annual Christmas on the Mountain on Nov. 30 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at Heardmont Park. The event, which began in 2022 as an idea from the Oak Mountain PTO presidents to bring the community together, will include a Christmas tree lighting, Santa, entertainment from children of all ages, a Tinsel Trail, petting zoo, food trucks, inflatables and more. For more information, find “Christmas on the Mountain” on Facebook.

Holiday Artists Market

Looking for local handmade gifts? Shop the Holiday Artists Market on Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Shelby County Arts Council, Columbiana. At the event, guests will find a variety of fine art and crafts created by local artists and makers, from door hangers and paintings to pottery, jewelry and more. This year, the Holiday Artist Market will feature artists in the Grande Hall and the SCAC EBSCO Fine Art Gallery. Free admission. For more information, visit shelbycountyartscouncil.com.

Birdmas

× Expand Staff photo. An Alabama Wildlife Center talks to guests about a red tailed hawk, one of the center’s education birds, during an unveiling of the center’s new bald eagle in December 2018.

For the birds! The Alabama Wildlife Center will host Birdmas on Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The center is located on Terrace Drive inside Oak Mountain State Park. Birdmas promises a day brimming with activities, education, and the spirit of giving. Share in the joy of the season while supporting the Alabama Wildlife Center’s mission to conserve and protect the state’s wildlife. Children and families can take pictures with Santa and AWC’s educational ambassador birds. There will also be Raptor Chats, a craft and bake sale and a behind-the-scenes tour of the facility. For more information, visit alabamawildlifecenter.org.

Old Baker Farm Christmas Tree Lighting

× Expand Photo courtesy of Old Baker Farm. The Old Baker Farm Christmas Tree Lighting will feature a live nativity, magical hayride, visit with Santa, food trucks and crafts.

If you want to celebrate Christmas on the farm, head down U.S. 280 east to the Old Baker Farm Christmas Tree Lighting on Dec. 2 from 6 to 9 p.m. The Old Baker Farm is located at 1041 Farmingdale Road in Harpersville. The event will feature a live nativity, magical hayride, visit with Santa, food trucks, crafts and more. Admission is $10 per person and free for ages 2 and younger. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to oldbakerfarm.com.

Colonial Christmas Lunches

Take a holiday trip back in time. American Village will host Colonial Christmas Lunches on Dec. 4-8 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily. Located at 3727 Alabama 119, Montevallo, guests can celebrate the holiday season during the 18th century. Tickets are $40 per person and include a catered lunch hosted by Eliza Hamilton, the wife of Alexander Hamilton, and a tour of the American Village decorated for Christmas. Guests can also see several vignettes by the Village’s staff of costumed historical interpreters. Call 205-665-3535, ext. 1031, for reservations.

Walk Through Nativity

× Expand Photo courtesy of Briarwood Presbyterian Church. Briarwood Presbyterian Church’s Walk Through Nativity will be open for viewing Dec. 6-8.

Want to experience a live drama of the night of Jesus’s birth? Head to Briarwood Presbyterian Church’s Walk Through Nativity on Dec. 6-8 from 6:45 to 8:45 p.m. nightly and take a stroll through 14 Christmas scenes, with narrated drama using live actors and animals. This free family event will take place at the church, 2200 Briarwood Way. For more information, visit briarwood.org/nativity.

Jingle Bell Run

If you’re in the mood for a more active holiday, sign up for the Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 9 at Veterans Park on Valleydale Road. The Arthritis Foundation is hosting its annual event to raise money for the foundation and give people an opportunity to exercise and show holiday spirit at the same time. Day-of registration and packet pickup will begin at 7:30 a.m., followed by an opening ceremony at 8 a.m. A costume contest for individuals, groups and pets will be at 8:30 a.m., followed by a warm-up at 8:45 and the race begins at 9 a.m. The entry fee is $45 with a timing chip or $40 without a timing chip. The cost increases by $5 after Dec. 8. To purchase tickets, go to events.arthritis.org.

‘O, Come Let Us Adore Him’

Enjoy watching ballet? Briarwood Ballet presents “O, Come Let Us Adore Him” on Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. at the Briarwood Presbyterian Church Worship Center. Briarwood Ballet is committed to offering classical ballet and dance education within a Christ-centered environment. For more information, visit briarwood.org/ballet.

Recapturing the Wonder of Advent Tour

Pastor and best-selling author Levi Lusko, along with Bible teacher and theological scholar Lisa Harper, will be at Metropolitan Church, 2800 Metropolitan Way on Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. They will present a family-friendly evening to rediscover the true meaning of Christmas, shrugging off the busyness and weight of the season to experience a spectacular encounter with joy. Tickets are $25 to $100 and available on ticketweb.com.

Crafty Christmas Bash

Do your kids like to get crafty? Sign them up for the Crafty Christmas Bash on Dec. 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. Pinspiration Birmingham, located at 201 Cahaba Park Circle, Suites 500 and 600, will transform into a Christmas-themed walk-through for guests to enjoy holiday crafts, reindeer games, sweet treats and a hot cocoa bar. A special guest appearance from Santa will take place at 8 p.m. For ages three and up. Tickets are $45 per child (no tickets needed for adults). Pajamas are welcome and encouraged. Reservations are required. pinspiration.com/locations/birmingham.

Chelsea Christmas Parade

Enjoy the annual Chelsea Christmas Parade on Dec. 16 starting at 10 a.m. The parade officially begins at Chelsea Middle School and ends at Winn-Dixie, and it will feature the Chelsea High School band, parade floats and more. Following the parade, head to Melrose Park Splash Pad at the Chelsea Community Center for Splashing with Santa from noon to 3 p.m. cityofchelsea.com.

Briarwood Christmas Festival

Briarwood Presbyterian Church has a lineup of holiday events. Their Briarwood Christmas Festival: “Hallelujah! The Light Has Come” will take place on Dec. 17 at 6 p.m. and will feature the Briarwood choirs, orchestra and dramatists, with special guest Sandra McCracken. briarwood.org/hallelujah.

