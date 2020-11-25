Holiday market returns to Shelby County Arts Center

× Expand Photo courtesy of Shelby County Arts Council. A scene from the 2019 SCAC Holiday Market. This year’s event will be about 40% smaller because of COVID-19 restrictions, but 30 to 40artists will have their items on display at the Shelby County Arts Center on Dec. 5.

The annual Holiday Artist Market will return to the Shelby County Arts Center this month.

On Saturday, Dec. 5, the event will take place in the Grande Hall of the Shelby County Arts Center in downtown Columbiana. This will be the second year the event has taken place inside the building, which opened in 2019.

Fine arts and crafts from local artists and makers will be available for purchase, including paintings, pottery, fiber art, photography, Christmas ornaments and more.

The 2020 Artist Market will feature fewer artists to accommodate social distancing protocols, and registration filled up quickly. There will also be no Friday night preview this year.

Bruce Andrews, executive director of the Shelby County Arts Council, said because of COVID-19 restrictions, the event had to accept 40% less vendors in order to create extra space for social distancing.

Each booth space is about 10’x10’, and all spaces are located indoors.

“It pains us to do that, but in the interest of keeping the show on, we’ve got to do it,” Andrews said. “It was a first-come, first-serve with vendors, and we will have between 30 and 40.”

The requirement is for vendors to be a member of the SCAC, which Andrews said the net effect is they are all Shelby County-based artists, many of whom take classes at the center. The work must be the artist's original creation.

This event is a way to support these local artisans.

“One hundred percent of the proceeds go back to the artists,” Andrews said. “If some-one buys a piece of pottery, all the money goes back to its creator. People can come and easily find gifts between $5 and $30, even some up to $300. There is something for everybody.”

Andrews said the event will be streamlined to keep everyone safe. Signs requiring masks will be posted upon entry, and automatic hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout the hall. There will be lanes for guests to walk.

Food trucks will be on site outside the center for those who want to enjoy them before or after they shop.

“We encourage people to come to the show and enjoy Columbiana while they are there and visit the shops on Main Street,” Andrews said.

There will also be Christmas music playing over audio to create a festive atmosphere.

For more information, or to see a list of vendors, visit the SCAC website at shelbycountyartscouncil.com.