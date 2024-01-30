Hoover-AHEAD group holding 2024 Black History Month reflection contest

× Expand Image courtesy of Hoover-AHEAD

The Hoover-AHEAD (Ambassadors for Hoover Equity and Diversity) group is now accepting submissions for its 2024 Black History Month reflection contest.

The group is asking Hoover residents ages 8-17 to choose a notable African American who is making history now and craft a submission that explores both the important role the person is playing today and the impact it will have for years to come.

The person chosen can be a political leader, musician, entrepreneur or something else. The submission can be an essay (up to 1,000 words), piece of artwork, song, poem, digital/video presentation or some other form of expression.

Entries must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 18. A committee will review submissions and announced winners by Feb. 28. First, second and third prizes ($100, $50 and $25, respectively) will be awarded for the highest ranking submissions in two divisions (ages 8-12 and ages 13-17).

For more information, email the contest coordinator, Reed Lochamy, at reedlochamy@gmail.com.