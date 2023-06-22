Hoover City Administrator Allan Rice to retire, effective Aug. 1

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover City Administrator Allan Rice

Hoover City Administrator Allan Rice, who last week was placed on administrative leave for undisclosed reasons, on Wednesday announced he is retiring from the public sector after 31 years of service to the city of Hoover and state of Alabama.

Rice, who has been Hoover’s city administrator since soon after Mayor Frank Brocato took office in 2016, said his retirement will be effective Aug. 1.

Rice said he has been considering an opportunity in the private sector for some time and decided to take it. “It’s just the right time. This thing has materialized, and I’m excited about it,” he said.

However, he’s not quite ready to say what that job opportunity is, he said. He will leave that announcement to his new employer, he said.

Hoover’s mayor thus far has not responded to questions about why Rice was placed on administrative leave, and the city’s public information officer would only say that Rice had not been terminated and that the city does not comment about personnel matters.

Rice was placed on administrative leave on Friday, June 16, the day after he made a Facebook post referencing the leadership of the Hoover Police Department.

“Calera has an excellent police chief who possesses superior character,” Rice said in a Facebook post that included a link to a story about the Calera Police Department. “I only wish that my city’s police department was led by someone like David Hyche [Calera’s police chief]." The second sentence of the post later was edited to say “All police departments should be led by someone like David Hyche.”

Several City Council members also confirmed that the mayor within the past month or so had taken oversight of the Hoover police and fire departments and emergency communications department away from Rice and is now having those departments report directly to the mayor.

This followed a reported incident of hazing in the Hoover Fire Department in which some firefighters stuck a new recruit’s head in the toilet, giving him what is often referred to as a “swirly.”

People in city government said Rice, who himself is a former Hoover firefighter, was upset with the way the incident was handled in the Fire Department and tried to get some firefighters fired. City government sources say Rice was overruled by the mayor, who preferred for the matter to be handled with discipline internally.

Rice had a meeting with the leadership of the Fire Department and representatives from the Human Resources Department in mid-May and spoke to firefighters very frankly about the incident. It was soon after that meeting that the mayor took supervision of the public safety departments away from Rice, Posey said.

In announcing his decision to retire, Rice said it has been an honor for him to serve the residents of Hoover and Alabama.

Rice, 52, served 15 years with the Hoover Fire Department before being named the executive director of the Alabama Fire College and Personnel Standards Commission in August 2007. Brocato, who previously worked with Rice in the Hoover Fire Department, then hired him to be Hoover’s executive director in October 2016. The job title was soon after changed to city administrator.

CAREER ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Looking back on his career, Rice said the most gratifying thing has been the relationships with coworkers, residents and business partners of the city.

“I’m very close with a lot of those people, and those close friendships will remain,” he said. “It’s really been a privilege to have been engaged in those kinds of relationships.”

Rice issued a statement, saying it has been a privilege to provide executive leadership and guidance to about 800 city employees, comprising all city departments, and “to play an integral role in many important innovations and improvements in Hoover.”

He cited being a part of numerous accomplishments in the letter, including:

Streamlining of city budgets and a reduction of operating expenditures by more than $10 million

Introducing the concept of a rolling reserve budget ordinance to ensure long-term fiscal stability

Establishing an economic development office and city planning office

Achieving national accreditation for certain city departments

Establishing a “business one-stop process” to simplify regulatory functions for the business community

Successful renegotiation of the city’s contract to host the Southeastern Conference Baseball Tournament through 2025

Coordination of the city’s involvement in the 2022 World Games

Creation of the city’s first behavioral health program for the community and employees

Providing leadership in public safety emergencies in Hoover and Jefferson County

Advancing regional cooperation by leading the formation of the Cahaba Solid Waste Disposal Authority and serving as the organizations’s first chairman

Helping shape the future of Hoover through economic development efforts

Rice also said he was resigning from his positions on the Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission (a mayoral appointment), Hoover Health Care Authority (an appointment by the Hoover City Council), Cahaba Solid Waste Disposal Authority (council appointment) and Leadership Hoover board of directors (representing the mayor).

Hoover's mayor gave a brief statement Wednesday night, acknowledging that Rice submitted his notice of retirement. "We thank Allan for his service to the city and wish him the best in his future endeavors," the mayor said.

QUESTIONS REMAIN

Many questions remain about what led to Rice being put on administrative leave, and Rice said he would rather not comment about that. “That’s all over. That situation is resolved,” he said.

Hoover police Chief Nick Derzis on Tuesday night declined to comment about Rice’s social media post concerning the Police Department.

Hoover fire Chief Clay Bentley on Tuesday night confirmed there was an incident that took place in the Fire Department about four or five months ago but would not give details about it, saying he would not discuss personnel matters.

“We did have an incident, and it was handled,” Bentley said. “It was handled according to city policy. It was harsh discipline. It was extreme discipline.”

Bentley said “some people didn’t agree with what that was,” but “it’s done. It’s over.”