Jail expansion discussion, resurfacing project begins

A work session between the Shelby County Commission, county leaders, Sheriff John Samaniego and other officers from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department was held prior to the commission meeting on April 24 regarding a potential expansion project for the Shelby County Jail.

The project was originally discussed in October 2020, but has been on hold for several reasons, including the economic climate during and after the pandemic.

County Manager Chad Scroggins said the county has seen the cost of construction materials go through the roof and added that many municipalities and counties around the country are using their ARPA funds for these construction projects, which has driven up projected bid costs.

“What the sheriff's office and our county staff have all talked about is likely the best option…to achieve some growth in space,” said Shelby County Manager Chad Scroggins. “The major needs that we have in the sheriff's office are expensive, but this does buy us a significant amount of time. As far as capacity goes, it has some safety features for our professionals inside the jail and it helps with the mental health and health needs that we have at the current jail.”

The next step will be to place the project for bid and begin construction. 280 Living will provide updates when information becomes available.

During the county manager’s report, Scroggins noted that there has been a lot of communication back and forth with the statehouse, both the house and the senate.

He mentioned several bills, including the commission retirement system which has already passed, along with the sheriff's office command staff pay and qualifications and the juvenile bill which have moved on to the senate.

Scroggins said that Sen. April Weaver is introducing the opportunity for an additional district judge in Shelby County and the commission is also closely watching the Birmingham Water Works bill to make sure the county has the same representation as it has had in the past.

“I want to commend our legislative delegation for being very active, very proactive and listening to our concerns,” Scroggins said. “We plan on continuing to let them know what we think about the bills and the impact they have on our county.”

County Engineer David Willingham gave an update on the highway department’s resurfacing schedule and said the contractor should begin work the week of May 1. Most of the work during the first month will be done during the day, but some work is planned the first of June on some of our busier routes and the county will provide that information to the public.

Of the 28 projects total, these 8 will take place in the 280 Living coverage area: