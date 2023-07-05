Jeff State to hold "Bidding for Businesses" event

× Expand Jon Anderson Jeff State Shelby-Hoover campus The Judy M. Merritt Health Science Building is one of three primary buildings at Jefferson State Community College's Shelby-Hoover campus in Hoover, Alabama.

All construction professionals are invited to join the free “Bidding for Business” Open House on July 13 at 6 p.m. at Jefferson State's Shelby-Hoover Campus.

This event is hosted by Birmingham Business Resource Center (BBRC) for construction professionals in the Birmingham metro area to learn more about bidding on construction opportunities available at Jefferson State and throughout the Alabama Community College System. Information will be provided by the college, BBRC, and others.

The open house will be held in the first-floor multipurpose room in the Judy Merritt Building on Jefferson State’s Shelby-Hoover Campus. Light refreshments will be provided.

Register at www.jeffersonstate.edu/bbrcopenhouse. Registration is limited to the first 100 registrants so reserve your spot now!

--Submitted by Stephen Dawkins, Jefferson-State Community College