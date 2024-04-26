Junior League Of Birmingham’s Bargain Carousel is back April 27 to benefit Community Impact Programs

× Expand Image courtesy of Junior League of Birmingham Facebook.

The Junior League of Birmingham (JLB) is pleased to announce its upcoming consignment sale, Bargain Carousel 2.0 - Bargain Bazaar, set to take place on Saturday, April 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at JLB Headquarters (2212 20th Ave. S, Birmingham, Ala.).

This beloved event, and reimagination of the League’s former Bargain Carousel annual fundraiser, serves as an interactive fundraiser with proceeds directly supporting the mission of the JLB.

WHO: The Junior League of Birmingham

WHAT: Bargain Carousel 2.0 - Bargain Bazaar

WHEN: Saturday, April 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Shopping line opens at 6 a.m.

WHERE: Junior League of Birmingham (2212 20th Ave. S., Birmingham, Ala.)

TICKETS: Tickets are not required to shop.

WEBSITE: jlbonline.com/bargain-carousel

In addition to raising money for JLB’s mission-driven work in the community, Bargain Carousel 2.0 - Bargain Bazaar also allows people to purchase quality items at a discounted price. The event is open to the public and will feature up to 100 sellers participating. Bargain Carousel had long been cherished by the community for its dual impact - raising funds for vital causes while providing affordable treasures to supporters. As times changed, and the way people made purchases shifted, the JLB made the tough decision to discontinue Bargain Carousel. JLB is excited to bring it back as Bargain Carousel 2.0 - Bargain Bazaar, in a more innovative and efficient way.

“As the landscape evolved with the rise of online platforms, we faced the difficult decision to sunset the beloved event,” said Lindsay Cochran, JLB Fund Development Vice President. “However, in response to changing times and the post-COVID resurgence of consignment sales, we're thrilled to announce its return. By reimagining Bargain Carousel with a modern approach, we aim to blend community support with entrepreneurial opportunity."

Participants in the consignment sale retain 70 percent of their profits, while the remaining 30 percent goes toward supporting the impactful community programs facilitated by JLB volunteers.

“Since we held the last Bargain Carousel event, we have heard from many community members and JLB members that they miss the annual sale,” said June Clark, JLB President. “We are excited to bring back a spring favorite in a reimagined way that will provide benefits to sellers, shoppers, and the community at large.”

The JLB has been a positive force for change in Jefferson County for over 100 years. The JLB’s 28 community placements address some of Birmingham’s most critical issues, including domestic violence awareness and prevention, health education to the at-risk community, life skills for families in transition and literacy. Last League year, the JLB gave more than $400,000 in direct contributions to the local community, and JLB members provided 40,000 hours of service, equaling labor worth $1.6 million for the Greater Birmingham community. The organization is the ninth largest league in the world, and its members represent 30 different municipalities across Jefferson and Shelby Counties.

JLB is dedicated to advancing women’s leadership for community impact through volunteer action, collaboration, and training. For more information about Bargain Carousel 2.0 - Bargain Bazaar or to apply as a seller, please visit jlbonline.com/bargain-carousel. For media inquiries, contact Ashley Gooden at 205.382.4629 or ashley@styleadvertising.com.