King’s Home tablescapes fundraiser returns this month

× 1 of 2 Expand Photos courtesy of Carolyn Ramey. Two of the winning tables from the 2021 Tablescapes Luncheon. × 2 of 2 Expand Photos courtesy of Carolyn Ramey. Two of the winning tables from the 2021 Tablescapes Luncheon. Prev Next

The King’s Home Tablescapes Luncheon returns on April 20 at Inverness Country Club.

The luncheon is an event that was first held in 2014 by the Women’s Auxiliary Group, to serve as a fundraiser that raised money for the women and children at King’s Home. The Christian-centered campus located in Chelsea meets the needs of women, children and youth who are at risk and often escaping domestic violence and other extreme circumstances.

President Lew Burdette said King’s Home offers counseling and proper healing after trauma.

“I’m so grateful to give women another chance at life so they can start over,” Burdette said.

Carolyn Ramey has been a part of the King’s Home Women’s Auxiliary Group since 2016, and she moved into the event planner role earlier this year to help facilitate and organize Tablescapes 2023.

This year’s luncheon will feature up to 21 decorated tables. Ramey said preparation for the event begins in January and takes about 15 people from both the Women’s Auxiliary Group and members from committees to make it all come together successfully.

The goal this year is to raise $60,000. Sponsorships begin at $500 and go up to $10,000, and a silent auction will also be held at the event.

“We hope to surpass the $60,000 goal this year and do more,” Ramey said.

Registration begins at 10 a.m. The silent auction will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m., followed by lunch at 11:30 a.m. Ribbons will be presented to the top three tablescapes raising the highest donations at the end of the event.

The event is open to the public. Auxiliary members and their guests, as well as the 12 board members and their guests, usually attend the luncheon. Many women from the King’s Home residences come to give their individual testimonies to the crowd.

“I love the testimonies and how residents talk about how God has changed their lives,” Burdette said. “There can be beauty from the ashes. God can redeem all of that.”

Tablescapes is one of the top-producing fundraisers for King’s Home, and Ramey said it shows up close what hope can actually do for people.

“It is important to me that we are giving back and making a difference and [the women and children] are moving forward and being successful,” she said. “Our main goal is to help them once they come into the program.”