King’s Home annual golf tournament rebranded as King’s Cup

× Expand Photo courtesy of King’s Home. A group poses for a photo at the 2022 King’s Cup golf tournament.

On Thursday, Sept. 21, King’s Home will hold its 32nd annual golf tournament, King’s Cup, at Greystone Legacy Golf Course.

Start times are set for 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. All proceeds from the golf tournament will go to support victims of abuse who are staying in King’s Home’s residential group homes. According to King’s Home President Lew Burdette, the tournament raises well over $100,000 for the organization each year.

“All that funding goes to help abused youth and moms and kids find hope and opportunity and a way to start over in life,” Burdette said. “Ninety-eight percent of our residents have experienced really horrible abuse.”

This is the first time in many years that the tournament will be held at Greystone Legacy, and Burdette said they took this change as an opportunity to rebrand the tournament and give it the new name of King’s Cup. Burdette said he is thankful for the community’s support of the event over the years.

“We have so much great support from the community for having a golf tournament that long that we have two starts, which is unusual. Most charity tournaments have one start,” he said.

The tournament will feature a full 18 holes of golf, with 18-20 groups playing in the morning and 18-20 in the afternoon. An awards ceremony will also take place, and complimentary food and beverages will be offered for all participants.

Register online at kingshome.com/golf.