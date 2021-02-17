Lee approved as permanent fire chief

× Expand Photo courtesy of Wayne Morris Chief Joe Lee Mayor Tony Picklesimer poses with Chelsea Fire Chief Joe Lee and his wife Shay.

The city of Chelsea now has a permanent fire chief. The city council approved Joe Lee as Fire Chief for the Chelsea Fire & Rescue Department during the Feb. 16 meeting. Lee has been serving as the interim fire chief since former chief Wayne Shirley passed away last August.

Mayor Tony Picklesimer said that the sudden loss Shirley was incredibly hard on everyone, but in his final act as chief, he expressed his desire that Joe Lee follow him in this role.

“Joe, I want to tell you from a personal standpoint you've been a godsend to me and I'm very grateful for you and the way that you've stepped up under very difficult circumstances and taken this responsibility on,” Picklesimer said. “We are extremely proud of you tonight.”

Picklesimer added that he recently received a letter from the department that was signed individually by the vast majority of the firefighters requesting Lee be given the permanent role of chief.

Lee first thanked God for the ability and chance to be in this position. He said when he was made interim chief in August, he believed that God had a plan. He also thanked the mayor and this council for putting their trust in him and also his family.

“I realize what a prestigious honor this is and I won't take this responsibility lightly,” Lee said.

“To all these firemen, everything we've done, we've done together. We are in this together and I'm very thankful and proud of everyone of you. It wasn't just me that stepped up, it was all of them. I wouldn't have done anything without them.”

The council also awarded Nick Grant funds to the city’s five schools. Picklesimer said that so far, the council has given $783,904 (not including the ones that night) to Chelsea’s schools.

“It's been a tremendous benefit to our schools and we are certainly proud of it,” he said.

During the meeting, the council approved 94 Nick Grant funds to all five Chelsea schools totaling $162,252.93

Chelsea Middle School had 13 grant applications totaling $23,748.17 for tablets/laptops/accessories; lap desks; books, an interactive smart panel; printer/scanner; furniture/flexible seating/chairs; hands on instruction models and a projector.

had 13 grant applications totaling $23,748.17 for tablets/laptops/accessories; lap desks; books, an interactive smart panel; printer/scanner; furniture/flexible seating/chairs; hands on instruction models and a projector. Chelsea Park Elementary School had 10 grant applications totaling $22,711.90 for tablets/laptops/accessories; lap desks and white board desktops; books; interactive smart panels; OZOBOT class set and a Chromebook charging station.

had 10 grant applications totaling $22,711.90 for tablets/laptops/accessories; lap desks and white board desktops; books; interactive smart panels; OZOBOT class set and a Chromebook charging station. Chelsea High School had 6 grant applications totaling $20,577 for musical instruments, simulation lab, hands on instruction models, an enclosed trailer and copies.

had 6 grant applications totaling $20,577 for musical instruments, simulation lab, hands on instruction models, an enclosed trailer and copies. Forest Oaks Elementary School had 42 grant applications totaling $65,638.54 for tablets, laptops and accessories; Chromebooks; books, interactive smart panels; keypad for hallway; furniture/flexible seating/chairs; projector; OSMO Explorer and Genius Kits and miscellaneous supplies.

had 42 grant applications totaling $65,638.54 for tablets, laptops and accessories; Chromebooks; books, interactive smart panels; keypad for hallway; furniture/flexible seating/chairs; projector; OSMO Explorer and Genius Kits and miscellaneous supplies. Mount Laurel Elementary School had 23 grant applications totaling $29,577.32 for tablets/laptops/accessories; Chromebooks; books; interactive smart panels; printer/scanner; furniture/flexible seating/chairs and miscellaneous supplies.

The council also approved enrollment in the Municipal Intercept Service, a program through the Alabama Dept. of Revenue and for the city’s bills to be paid.

During the community forum, Emily Sims from the Chelsea Library said that there will be a virtual story time for Dr. Seuss Day the week of March 2 and that the music and books class has gone virtual and will be held the second Tuesday in March at 5:30 p.m.

Upcoming dates: