Lifesaver helicopter crashes in Chelsea, two confirmed dead.

Clay Hammac addresses the media at a press conference on April 2, 2023.

A medical plane crashed Sunday evening on County Road 43 in Chelsea.

During a press conference about two hours after the crash, Shelby County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Clay Hammac.

At approximately 5:23pm a Shelby County Deputy called in to Shelby County 911 to report a crash of an aircraft on County Road 43 in Chelsea in the area of Mountain Oaks Drive, Hammac said. The helicopter was requested to assist in the extraction of a patient who had reportedly been hiking in the area and suffered breathing problems and chest pains. It was determined the best course of action to transport the patient was by Lifesaver.

The deputy was assisted by other deputies in the field by securing a landing zone for the medical helicopter.

There were three crew members on board at the time of the crash, two of which have been confirmed dead.

SCSO deputies responded to the scene since they were there at the time of the crash and did the best they could, Hammac said. "The helicopter was on fire and deputies attempted to extract the flight crew and we're very grateful for the help of the Chelsea Fire Department and Cahaba Valley Fire Department who quickly responded to the scene and helped render as much aid as possible and evacuate the patients to nearby hospitals."

Chelsea Mayor Tony Picklesimer said whenever first responders answer a call they know that there is a possibility of something very bad happening, an outcome none of us want.

"This flight crew on Lifesaver, they're heroes," Picklesimer said. "Our hearts go out to the families of these two members of the flight crew that have passed away. My heartfelt thanks to my heroes at Chelsea Fire and Rescue who responded and the deputies that responded."

Picklesimer asked the community to please remember these families that will be left behind to deal with this tragedy.

Hammac went on to say that this is a very difficult time for the public safety professionals in Shelby County.

"We count ourselves to be a family---all first responders--- fire, medical and law enforcement," Hammac said. "Many of us in this profession know these individuals that were involved so this affects us very deeply."

Form this point forward, SCSO deputies will continue to hold the scene for investigation purposes, which will be led by the National Transportation Safety Board with assistance from Federal Aviation Administration. The Shelby County EMA is assisting with providing any resources needed in response to that investigation as long as we need to be on the scene.

Hub Harvey, who is responsible for oversight of Shelby County EMA said he had spoken with the NTSB who had personnel in route to the scene at the time of the press conference and initial personnel will be there first thing Monday morning.

"We are a very tight knight group of responders--- EMS, fire, law enforcement and emergency management in this area, and this is a tragic loss for this community, so we ask you continue to keep all these people, especially the ones who had to respond in your thoughts and prayers right now," Harvey said.

Harvey urged for people to avoid the area at all possible to give the responders and investigators the best opportunity to safely do their jobs.

There was no information on the status of the third person on the helicopter.

County Road 43 will remain closed through thru traffic until the investigation is complete.

"Once the scene is released we’ll work safely to open the road back up," Hammac said.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.