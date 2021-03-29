× Expand Book cover art courtesy of Jan Prine. “Magic Masks” was released in February and helps to explain the pandemic in a way that children can understand.

Jan Peine had bought her grandson, Jackson, a doctor kit for his fifth birthday. He soon thought everyone was playing doctor because of the mask mandate. Peine said she decided to write a book to help him and other children understand the pandemic, from an educational perspective but also an artwork perspective.

“It is a fun, whimsical book that can be used as an educational tool to associate these safety protocols as an act of kindness,” Peine said. “It encourages the readers to walk in love, and be considerate of others.”

Peine, an Oak Mountain resident, dedicated the book to Jackson and to her daughter, Kendra Weeks. In the early days of the pandemic when PPE was limited, Kendra, a professionally trained costume designer, traded in her sequins and theater time-pieces to make facial masks for front-line workers.

“Many people felt called to sew masks, but Kendra holds an MFA from the University of North Carolina of Fine Arts, and was invited to design at The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. What a contrast with what she was trained to do versus what she chose to do with her gift,” Peine said. “I was humbled for her when her creative brilliance was exchanged for rote mass sewing to ensure the safety of others. I think she defines the American spirit, and I am so proud of her.”

Having authored several other books, Peine said that writing it is a ministry for her. She also works as a chief operating officer for a fidelity fiduciary company and has worked over 40 years as an insurance claims manager and also has a degree in counseling.

Peine began working on the book in October and said it just kept evolving. She had to keep editing as things continued to change and the vaccines began to become available.

“I was editing the book to incorporate how fast our nation was coming out with this stuff,” she said. “It was a work in progress, literally.”

Peine said she doesn’t understand why people don’t realize the mask issue is about showing kindness to others.

“It became a political issue, when it’s just a common human kindness issue,” she said. “I think that’s what the book is about. This book isn’t about wearing a mask or not, it’s being kind, and walking in love in a time when we’ve forgotten what civility to each other really is.”

Peine believes that God wants her to use her gift to invest in the next generation. She said it’s special to her because she’s not always going to be around and her children and grandchildren need to know who she is and what she believes.

“This is one way of making that happen in ensuring their Maw Maw was more than talking the talk,” she said. “If parents read these books to their kids, maybe a little will rub off on them and maybe the messages will stick and make the world a better place.”

“Magic Masks” is available on Amazon and can also be purchased at givingmeaway.com.