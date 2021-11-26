Meadow Brook Run back for 27th year

× Expand Photo courtesy of Suman Silwal. Participants compete in the 2019 Meadow Brook Run 5K and 1-mile fun run races. This year, the event will take place Dec. 18, beginning at 9 a.m.

The 27th annual Meadow Brook Run, a popular December 5K race, is slated for Saturday, Dec. 18. Late registration and packet pick up will take place on race day between 7:30-8:45 a.m. The 5K run begins at 9 a.m. at the USAmeriBank’s Meadow Brook branch, followed by a 1-mile fun run at 10 a.m. Walkers and pets on leash are welcome.

An awards ceremony and prize drawings will take place at 10:30 a.m. and feature awards for the top male/female overall/masters and the top 3 in the following age brackets: younger than 10, 10-14, 15-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, 70-74, and 75 and older.

A $15 to $25 minimum donation is suggested, and voluntary tax-deductible contributions benefit “The Jesus Video Project of Alabama,” a 501(c)(3) sharing the good news. T-shirts are guaranteed for those who pre-register by Dec. 14.

Meadow Brook Run

WHERE: US AmeriBank’s Meadow Brook branch, 1100 Corporate Parkway

WHEN: Dec. 18; registration 7:30-8:45 a.m.; 5K 9 a.m.; fun run 10 a.m.

COST: $15 to $25 minimum donation is suggested

WEB: facebook.com/meadow-brook-runs-176065945811325/

There will be a “Taste of 280” with food from Jimmy John’s, Chick-fil-A, Papa John’s, The Fresh Market, Earth Fare, Golden Flake, Bud’s Best Cookies, Ashley Mac’s, Smoothie King, Buffalo Rock, Starbucks and Jason’s Deli, plus with hot chocolate and cider from Valley National Bank.

The event will also feature gift bags with coupons from area merchants; a release of lovebirds in special memory of Ellis Porch and Richard Tankersley; “Flowers For Finishers” provided by Norton’s Florist; and a Christmas gift drawing.

For more information or to register, visit facebook.com/meadow-brook-runs-176065945811325/.