Meadowbrook shooting suspect charged with attempted murder and criminal tresspassing

John Russell Thomason, the 31-year-old suspect in the March 22 shooting in the Meadowbrook community, has been charged with two counts of Attempted Murder and one count of Criminal Trespass (first degree) after a shooting involving two Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputies. Thomason is currently being held in the Shelby County Jail with bond set at $1,002,000.

Due to the nature and circumstances of the incident and at the request of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, is investigating the shooting, the Shelby County Major Crimes Task Force, a multijurisdictional unit made up of law enforcement officers from agencies throughout Shelby County, is handling the case. They are designed in part to provide an unbiased investigation in officer-involved shootings and investigations are conducted in coordination with the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office.

“I’m thankful, first and foremost, that our deputies are going to be alright,” said District Attorney Matt Casey in a press release this afternoon. “This is a stark reminder of the dangers that our law enforcement officers face each and every day. Our office will continue to work in coordination with the Shelby County Major Crimes Task Force to pursue justice in this case,” said Casey.

If convicted, Thomason will face a range of punishment anywhere from 10 years imprisonment to life in prison for each count of Attempted Murder, and up to one year in the county jail for Criminal Trespass.

Both deputies who were injured were released from UAB Hospital and are expected to make a full recovery.