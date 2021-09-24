Meet birds in person at Alabama Wildlife Center’s Owl-O-Ween

By LEAH INGRAM EAGLE

× Expand Photo courtesy of Alabama Wildlife Center. The Alabama Wildlife Center will soon welcome guests for its annual Owl-o-Ween event on Oct. 30. at its location at Oak Mountain State Park.

The annual Owl-O-Ween event returns to the Alabama Wildlife Center later this month.

The event will take place Saturday, Oct. 30, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visitors can enjoy a variety of owl-themed activities at their location inside Oak Mountain State Park.

Executive Director Doug Adair said they will put visitors’ safety first and ask guests to mask and social distance as appropriate.

“We love to celebrate this beautiful time of year in particular and allow visitors to meet the AWC’s owl education birds in person,” Adair said.

Guests will be given treat bags and can enjoy the “owl prowl,” which features an indoor tunnel around their aviaries lit with black lights.

Guests will be able to have up close and personal encounters with the educator ambassador raptors on the glove, including the largest owl species in the world, the Eurasian eagle owl.

There will be craft activities for kids, along with goodie bags and games. New this year will be a costume contest.

“We encourage our young visitors to come in costume and we will be awarding a prize for the best Owl-O-Ween costume,” Adair said.

The highlight of every Owl-O-Ween is the release of a rehabilitated owl back into the wild.

The event is free, but the Alabama Wildlife Center will be accepting donations to help continue its operations, as it is a nonprofit organization. Admission to Oak Mountain State Park is $5 for adults and $2 for children ages 4-11 and those 62 or older.

For more information, visit alabamawildlifecenter.orgalabamawildlifecenter.org.