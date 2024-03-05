Megan Montgomery Foundation to prevent domestic violence, Inc. announces first round of 2024 grants

Megan Montgomery Foundation to prevent domestic violence, Inc. has announced the first round of 2024 grants.

The Megan Montgomery Foundation Board of Directors recently awarded the following grants for healthy relationship education programs to the following:

$10,500 to Marion Military Institute, Marion, AL

“Marion Military Institute (MMI) is proud to have been selected as a grant recipient by The Megan Montgomery Foundation, receiving a generous award of $10,500," said Col. David J. Mollahan, USMC (RET), President, Marion Military Institute. "At MMI, we stress the importance of the attribute of respect, as it is an essential element of effective leadership, and this grant is a testament to both organization's shared commitment to this ideal, which is also an essential element in combating domestic violence, achieved through education, training, and the promotion of healthy relationships."

$5,000 to HICA (Hispanic Interest Coalition), Birmingham

“We're deeply grateful for the Megan Montgomery Foundation's support, enabling HICA to continue empowering Latino and immigrant families in Alabama," said Carlos Aleman, CEO, Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama. "This grant allows us to persist in educating Latino families about domestic violence prevention, working together to make a lasting impact on building healthier, safer communities."

$10,000 to Queens University, Charlotte, North Carolina

“We are honored to receive this generous grant in honor of Megan’s memory," said Kathryn Smith, Director, Title IX and Equity Services & Student Life. "At Queens, we are committed to fostering a safe space for all, free from violence. The grant from the Megan Montgomery Foundation will be used towards the creation of a student-led VIP Program (Violence Intervention Program) at Queens University. The program will be mentored by the Title IX/IPV Office and will educate students about recognizing, addressing, and preventing interpersonal violence."

A second year grant of $1,948 to Alabama State University in Montgomery

"This grant provides valuable prevention education to young people who are plagued with sexual domestic dating and stalking violence issues," said Cheryl Lang, BSN, RN, SANE, Director Title IX Violence Against Wo(men) Program Director, Alabama State University. "Students are speaking up and out against unhealthy relationship practices and bolding denouncing the same, while identifying characteristics of healthy relationships. The Healthy Lifestyle Support Group and the social media messages are a result of this funding.”