Johns Hopkins researcher to speak at domestic violence assessment training

× Expand Jacquelyn Campbell

The Megan Montgomery Foundation to Prevent Domestic Violence, Inc., in collaboration with Medical Properties Trust, the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Nursing, UAB Medicine, and Ascension St. Vincent’s East, will host Dr. Jaquelyn Campbell from the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing for a two-day domestic violence danger assessment training June 26-27.

Nurses, social workers, other medical professionals, and students will receive training and certification on The Danger Assessment, a domestic violence risk assessment tool created by Dr. Campbell. The Danger Assessment and DA-5, a shortened version of the assessment, are evidence-based instruments designed to measure the risk of homicide or life-threatening violence by an intimate partner.

The training will be held at UAB’s School of Nursing and 1701 University Blvd, Great Hall on June 26-27 Dr. Campbell will certify attendees to administer The Danger Assessment on June 26, and the first 200 participants will receive certifications at no cost to them or their employer, sponsored by the Megan Montgomery Foundation through support from Medical Properties Trust. Roundtable conversations with key community stakeholders will follow the training.

“We are so grateful to Medical Properties Trust for underwriting this training program which can save victims’ lives, and to UAB and St Vincent’s East for piloting this critical education.” said Susann Montgomery-Clark, MMF president. “We are so proud to be able to bring this training and certification to Birmingham.”

“This training provides immense value to the healthcare community, domestic violence prevention nonprofits, and domestic violence survivors,” Campbell said. She is the creator of this assessment tool, also known as the “gold standard” of risk evaluations for DV victims.