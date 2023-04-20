Megan's Foundation has distributed over $50,000 in first two years

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220502_Amend_Together4 Susann Montgomery Clark, mother of Megan Montgomery, has spent the last several years advocating to prevent domestic violence before it starts.

Since the formation of Megan’s Foundation two years ago, the fund, which is now a 501c(3) public charity, has distributed almost $50,000 to schools for age-appropriate healthy relationship programs to prevent relationship violence before it starts.

The foundation was announced on April 2, 2021 when Megan Montgomery’s family accepted a plea bargain for their 31-year-old daughter Megan’s murder and created the charitable fund in her memory to fight domestic violence.

Megan’s mother, Susann Montgomery Clark said “There are many excellent nonprofits that respond to domestic violence with counseling and shelter services after someone has been hurt. But the mental health outcomes such as depression and anxiety can be damaging for many years, depending on the level of trauma- informed counseling they receive. That’s what Megan’s Foundation is trying to change—stop the harm before it starts.”

Dotti Bailey, DSW, Retired Executive Director Safe House Shelby County and 20-year veteran in domestic violence services said that in more than 20 years of being in this field, it's the first time to see a domestic violence prevention presentation like this.

“Megan’s story demonstrates clearly and in a way that is easily understood---domestic violence is preventable and prevention MUST be a priority,” Bailey said. “The Megan Montgomery Foundation started by Megan’s family fills a critical gap in our community and in our state.”

Healthy relationship education focuses on resolving conflicts without violence, understanding consent, (how to say no, how to accept no), regulating your emotions, respecting others’ opinions, how to break up safely, red flags of a potentially violent partner, how to hold their peers accountable for disrespectful behavior (bystander intervention) and where to get help.

Montgomery-Clark said that donors from 28 states have given, and several have written “if only I had this education in school, I could have avoided the heartache, mental health and trauma issues I’ve suffered for so many years. And my kids could have avoided the pain too.”

To date, the following schools have received grants: Samford University, University of West Alabama, Alabama State University, Girl Spring, Girl Scouts of North Central Alabama, Restoration Academy, Wallace State Community College, YWCA of Central Alabama and UAB.

They each developed programs that are relevant to their specific student body. There are many evidence-based healthy relationship education programs available, and most are free. The Foundation gives them the resources they need to hire staff to take the time to research which evidence-based program is best for their student culture, and to deliver it.

For information about grant funding for a school, or to contribute to Megan’s Foundation please contact: meredith@megansfoundation.org or visit megansfoundation.swell.gives.