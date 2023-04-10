Memorial Service for fallen Life Saver 4 crew members set for April 11

Air Methods, in collaboration with Life Saver 4, is hosting a memorial service to honor the fallen crew members – Pilot Marcus Gann and Flight Nurse Adam Russell – who perished following the fatal aircraft accident on April 2.

The service will commence with a flyover, followed by various guest speakers, a special presentation for the families, Ringing of the Bell by the Sylacauga Fire Department, bag pipes and the Last Call recording to end the ceremony.

Guests attending from other air medical bases, emergency medical services, fire departments or law enforcement agencies are encouraged to wear their uniforms to the service. Service will start promptly at 10 a.m., and doors will open at 9:15 a.m.

For anyone who is not able to attend in person, the memorial service will be live-streamed. Please join through this link: lovestream.io/funeral/air-methods-memorial.

WHEN: Tuesday, April 11 at 10 a.m. CT (Doors open at 9:15 a.m. CT)

WHERE: Legion Stadium at Sylacauga High School, 701 N. Broadway Avenue

PARKING: Guests are urged to park in the empty parking lot located at the corner of E. 5th Street and North Main Avenue. From there, guests will be able to utilize a free shuttle service to and from the stadium.